Host families needed for incoming Japanese students in Revelstoke

Each year exchange students from Ono Cho, Japan come to Revelstoke.

The company, MLI Homestay, which helps find accommodation for exchange students. The company said it’s “urgently” seeking families to host the incoming students, which are in Revelstoke from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.

The importance of the exchange, said Maya Sperling from MLI Homestay, is that it’s a cultural exchange. The students vary in ages from 13 to 15 and will attend Revelstoke Secondary School during their stay. There are 16 students arriving. Host families will have to provide meals.

“The students become immersed within the community and see what a typical Revelstoke family is like,” Sperling said.

In return, Sperling continued, Revelstoke families also learn about life in Japan.

Families interested in hosting can contact Maya Sperling at msperling@mliesl.com or 604-340-6736.

A Revelstoke Secondary School trip is going to Japan for a seven day trip in April with 12 students.

