‘How fun is it to smash?’: Monster movies come to life at Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Ever wanted to play out your favorite monster movie fantasies in real life?
From now until Halloween, residents can visit the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre to participate in the Zilla vs King Kong Cardboard Smash Down.
Residents who bring in, or create, a small piece of cardboard architecture for the Smash Down, will have their name entered into a draw. The two winners of that draw will get the opportunity to dress up as either King Kong or Godzilla, and wreak havoc on the cardboard city they and other visitors created.
Meghan Porath, executive director at the centre, is urging people to have fun with their designs, and to use recycled materials when creating at home. Supplies are available for residents to use at the centre, all of which are recycled.
The cost to enter a cardboard creation and have a chance at smashing the created city is a $3 donation to the Visual Arts Centre. The centre is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to use a space, hang out with friends, and create a cardboard building.
“How fun is it to smash?” said Porath.
Winners will be announced on Oct. 30. Each winner will be allowed to bring up to four friends to act as the city police force, who can try and stop Godzilla and King Kong.
The main event will be held on Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. Porath said the event looks to engage both adults and children in the fun.
