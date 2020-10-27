Humane Society hosting pet holiday photo fundraiser

Their annual photos with Santa event is looking different this year due to the pandemic

The Revelstoke Humane Society’s pet photos with Santa is looking a little bit different this year due to the pandemic. (Contributed/file photo)

The Revelstoke Humane Society is hosting a COVID-safe holiday pet photo fundraiser.

Coming up on Nov. 21 and 22, pet owners are asked to book a 15 minute appointment in advance.

Bookings can be made at calendly.com/rdhs/15min?month=2020-11

Participants are asked to pre-pay their $20 donation either via Interac etransfer to revelstokehumanesociety@gmail.com or in cash at The Revelstoke Trading Post.

READ MORE: Saving bears: Revelstoke’s garbage dilemma

Payment is due 48 hours ahead of appointment, or it will be opened for someone else.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on both days, with a break from 12-12:30 p.m. for lunch.

Photos will not be with Santa, due to COVID restrictions, but in front of a festive back drop.

A team of volunteers will clean and disinfect between each session and there will be different entry and exit points.

There will also be raffle tables as well as baked goods and pet items available for sale by donation.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserPets