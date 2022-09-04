Buddhist monks and nuns from across Canada and the U.S. gathered in Kelowna for the grand opening of the Okanagan Buddhist Cultural Centre on Sept. 4, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Buddhist monks and nuns from across Canada and the U.S. gathered in Kelowna for the grand opening of the Okanagan Buddhist Cultural Centre on Sept. 4, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Hundreds gathered for grand opening at Okanagan Buddhist Cultural Centre in Kelowna

The event included celebrations for Parents Day

The Okanagan Buddhist Cultural Centre was a busy place Sunday (Sept. 4) for its grand opening.

With a few hundred people in attendance, speeches were made by several of those invloved in the project, Buddhist monks and nuns, and city of Kelowna representatives.

The two-hour ceremony began at 11 a.m. and also marked Parents Day.

Those unable to attend had the opportunity to watch the ceremony online, as the centre live-streamed the event.

The new centre is located on Mugford Road in the old St. Aidan’s Church built in 1933.

