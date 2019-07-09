Cadets arrive at Vernon Cadet Training Centre and go through intake.(C/Warrant Officer Justin Norman, Cadet Correspondent, Vernon Cadet Training Center)

Hundreds of cadets converge in Okanagan

Traning Centre welcomes more than 900 youth

Vernon Cadet Training Centre has officially kicked off summer training with the arrival of more than 900 cadets on Sunday, July 7.

Over the next six weeks, army, sea and air cadets from across western Canada will be receiving instruction and training in a variety of specialties at the centre including music, ceremonial drill, marksmanship, fitness and sports, and expedition. In addition to these unique experiences and skills, cadets will finish the summer with new friends and a new sense of confidence.

“This summer marks our 70th year at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre. We are very proud of our presence here in Vernon, and the warm welcome we receive each year from businesses and residents,” said Lieutenant Colonel Miroslav Novak, Commanding Officer. “Citizenship is an integral part of the Cadet Program and we continue to see the cadets learn to give back to their communities and become engaged and active citizens here at the training centre and when they return home.”

Throughout the summer, cadets from the training centre will perform in a number of public engagements including the Okanagan Military Tattoo and Penticton Peach Festival. The VCTC annual end of summer Sunset parade will be held this year on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan Military Tattoo pleased with program

Vernon CTC offers summer training to more than 1,000 youth each summer, led by approximately 205 adult staff and 210 senior cadets. The local CTC is one of four training centres in B.C. and the only one on the mainland.

Cadets who are selected for summer training attend at no cost to themselves or their families.

The Cadet Program in B.C. comprises 7,400 youth and 1,200 adult staff in more than 80 communities.

READ MORE: Vernon cadets to mark 75th anniversary of Normandy

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Cadets arrive at Vernon Cadet Training Centre and go through intake.(C/Warrant Officer Justin Norman, Cadet Correspondent, Vernon Cadet Training Center)

Previous story
Okanagan Gem Show returns

Just Posted

Feds announce $25M for Avalanche Canada

Funding promise was initially made last fall during federal government budget update

Revelstoke artist’s newest body of work goes back to the veins

Barbara Maye’s Tectonic Perspectives is a series of soapstone carvings

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 26 degrees today

Sunny with chance of showers in afternoon

Immigration Canada’s new program will help foreign workers in Revelstoke

Local lawyer says workplace abuse happens more than we think

Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For nearly 20 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Thief robs South Okanagan burger joint with key, steals entire safe

Owner said he has shared security video footage all over social media

Alberta government seeking feedback on greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan

Albertans can also weigh in online until Aug. 2

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Supreme Court sides with City of West Kelowna over 2 pot shops

City pursuing more legal action to collect upwards of $140,000 from Black Crow, Okanagan Cannabis

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted Okanagan man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Most Read