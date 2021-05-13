I heart Revy photo, Moses Falls-Viktoria Haack photo

I ❤️ Revy: A lot to juggle: Single parents hit hard by pandemic

Revelstoke Community Well-Being Survey results show a variety of financial impacts

Submitted

I ❤️ Revy

This article is part of an ongoing initiative to build community resilience in Revelstoke by raising awareness of shared experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic. You will find first hand stories as well as results from the Community Well-being survey.

If there is one thing we can say with confidence, it’s that the pandemic has certainly shaken us out of the ordinary. For some, workloads increased as businesses had to transition to online platforms and modify their services and offerings, whereas others saw a stark decrease in sales and clients, questioning whether or not their business would survive. Still others found themselves thriving with sales through the roof, while some found themselves mostly or completely out of work.

Parents and families found themselves juggling home-schooling while trying to work, or needing space from too much time together in close quarters, while others found themselves lonely and isolated.

Regardless, everyone has been impacted mentally/emotionally on some level. Single parents were hit especially hard, having to do all of the above on their own. In fact, recent Community Well-Being Survey results found that single parents were one of the groups most impacted by the pandemic.

READ MORE: I ❤️ Revy: ‘Any sense of future and freedom I had was lost’

Such has been the experience for single mother and local business owner, Sophie, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy. Nearing bankruptcy due to the toll the pandemic restrictions are having on her business, Sophie said her business struggles feel like a personal failure.

“I had no idea how to balance my anxiety with home school, trying to support my child’s well-being and figuring out the mess of a teetering economy,” she said. “I’m exhausted all the time, my body is so tight from holding on that tension headaches and body aches are more of a norm. I have little energy for being creative and for the first time in my life I’ve walked into the sea of hopelessness.”

Sophie is not alone. Half of single parents living alone said their housing was unaffordable and 23 per cent reported that their bills were mounting during the pandemic.

It wasn’t just single parents either, the amount of respondents who reported they were thriving financially before the pandemic dropped eight per cent during the pandemic. Those who reported they were stable, with enough to meet their needs, dropped from 67 per cent to 57 per cent. People who reported having mounting bills increased from six per cent to 17 per cent and those in financial crisis increased from one per cent to four per cent.

READ MORE: Revelstoke survey says mental health and well-being biggest priority amidst pandemic

Of course, the financial impact of the pandemic is only further compounded by the anxiety and isolation brought on by the uncertainty of finances, housing and health.

For Sophie, coming to terms with the pandemic means being honest about our experiences. “I don’t think we should normalize fear, nor loneliness,” she said.

This is because of the universality of the pandemic. According to local counsellor and therapist, Julia Steele, MA, MTC, COVID is a collective experience, no matter how it has impacted you personally – whether driving you to the brink of bankruptcy, or thriving financially selling PPE or outdoor equipment. “Everyone suffers, either acutely (directly) or anxiously (guilty/indirectly),” she explained in an email.

There are ways to support each other through this experience – kindness and compassion with each other, and seeking out mental health supports. For Sophie, she practices yoga, meditation and other personal well-being practices, as well as doing things for others, as part of her wellness routine. “It keeps my mind clear and stops me from obsessing about myself.” While not everything will work for everyone, inviting some personal wellness practices can be beneficial to managing stress through this ongoing pandemic.

I ❤️ Revy is a collaborative well-being initiative by the City of Revelstoke’s Recovery Task force. This is the third in a series of articles. Together, the I ❤️ Revy team hopes to build community resilience by sharing information, tips, tools, and stories. Contributors are: Taha Attiah, Lisa Cyr, Jocelyn Doll, Benjamin Dorsey, Simon Hunt, Myles Williamson, and Sarah Windsor.

To join the conversation go to talkrevelstoke.ca/i-heart-revy

Coronavirus

Previous story
Fundraiser launched for former Peachland school bus driver diagnosed with cancer
Next story
99-year-old Vernon woman eagerly awaiting second COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

I heart Revy photo, Moses Falls-Viktoria Haack photo
I ❤️ Revy: A lot to juggle: Single parents hit hard by pandemic

Revelstoke Community Well-Being Survey results show a variety of financial impacts

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Too much nutmeg can lead to hallucinations and even death

Your morning start for Thursday, May 13, 2021

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
COVID-19 drops to a single new case in Revelstoke

Data from May 2 to 8

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
One death, 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 484 active cases of the virus in the region currently

A map from the Crown Land application package, of a gravel pit expansion proposed by Terus Construction on Westside Rd. north of Revelstoke, near the Columbia River.
Council asks province to reject gravel pit expansion on Westside Rd.

A final decision on the Crown Land application will be made by the province

File photo of osprey. Black Press Media
VIDEO: Livestream of osprey birds and their babies in Kelowna

FortisBC sets up a nest with livestream camera in Kelowna for Ospreys

Commissioner Austin Cullen listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. money laundering inquiry could have lessons for other provinces: lawyer

4 reports concluded the flow of hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash linked to organized crime and the drug trade impacted the province’s real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors

Police investigate a fatal 2011 shooting in a strip mall across from Central City Shopping Centre, which was deemed a gang hit. The Mayor’s Gang Task Force zeroed in on ways to reduce gang involvement and activity. (File photo)
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Susan Larsen, who still lives on her own, celebrates her 100th birthday on May 16, 2021. (Contributed)
99-year-old Vernon woman eagerly awaiting second COVID-19 vaccine

Susan Larsen celebrates her 100th birthday May 16

Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)
B.C. adults 30+ now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon

Ancient Forest Alliance campaigner Andrea Inness walks beside an enormous western red cedar stump in a BCTS-issued cutblock in the Nahmint Valley. (PHOTO COURTESY TJ WATT)
Watchdog: logging practices put Vancouver Island old growth, biodiversity at risk

Forest Practices Board has issues with BC Timber Sales practices in Nahmint Valley near Port Alberni

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
B.C. teacher suspended after calling students ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’ in online messages

Erik Oun’s licence has been suspended for half a year, a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Most Read