Before the pandemic, Rebecca Martin said she felt like the world was her oyster, but in the spring of 2020 the oyster snapped shut. According to Revelstoke’s Well-being survey results, the pandemic has been particularly hard on young people. (Contributed)

Before the pandemic, Rebecca Martin said she felt like the world was her oyster, but in the spring of 2020 the oyster snapped shut. According to Revelstoke’s Well-being survey results, the pandemic has been particularly hard on young people. (Contributed)

I ❤️ Revy: ‘Any sense of future and freedom I had was lost’

Revelstoke survey says youth age 18-25 were most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

Submitted

I ❤️ Revy

Of all the decades in life, the 20s are a time of discovery, exploration, and most of all, possibility. Like many young people living in Revelstoke, 22-year old Rebecca Martin graduated from university in Ontario and headed West in what was meant to be the beginning of a new chapter in life – the world was her oyster. In the Spring of 2020 however, that oyster was snapped shut when the spread of COVID-19 led to a state of global chaos and lock down.

While no one has escaped the effects of the pandemic, results from Revelstoke’s Well-Being Survey show that this time has been especially difficult for young people, who were at this opening phase of life, and who now find themselves aimless and uncertain what they can even build.

“I graduated from university in biology last spring, and expected all this freedom with my career ahead,” Martin said. “Then the pandemic hit, and any sense of a future and freedom I had, was lost.”

While it forced her to think outside the box and get outside of her comfort zone, the stress and impact on her mental health has been difficult.

“I have this big dream that I want to do, but getting there just got harder and less certain… and I don’t even have kids to feed or a house to look after, but now any of that feels unattainable.”

This shows what words were most often chosen to explain how they were feeling, by respondents under 25 years old who completed Revelstoke’s Community Well-being Survey in the fall of 2020. (Contributed)

Like many in her age group here in town, she earns a basic income from multiple employers in order to make ends meet, and lives in a house with five other roommates to help share the rent.

Until recently, her main source of income had been serving at a restaurant. For her, that alone was a stressor.

“Knowing that I could go to work and bring COVID-19 back to the housemates who would then spread it to their networks was stressful.”

In Martin’s case however, this was compounded by the fact that she was also care-taking for a vulnerable, immune compromised individual but heavily reliant on her serving income.

“It’s my lifeline because serving is also one of the only jobs I can get here.”

She felt torn, constantly juggling the need for income and the fear and responsibility over spreading the virus to someone who could die as a result of exposure.

While Martin’s dilemma is somewhat unusual, results from the Well-Being Survey show that other than single mothers, young people between the ages of 15-25 have been the most impacted.

READ MORE: Revelstoke survey says mental health and well-being biggest priority amidst pandemic

This is because young people are being challenged on multiple fronts, according to Erin Maclachlan, Co-Director of Community Outreach and Development at Community Connections. They may have the least amount of obligations, but they are typically the ones in entry-level and service positions whose hours and work were cut. Many are also living in crowded homes, often with university debt to pay and no extended benefits such as medical/dental. According to Machlachlan, this can ultimately lead to a diminished sense of belonging to a community.

As an extrovert in a highly peer-driven life phase, the isolation has also been a major challenge. While technology has allowed Martin to stay connected with friends, it has also felt isolating.

“It’s been a struggle to connect with people the same way,” she said. “We’re lucky to have all of this technology to keep us connected, but it’s not the same and you’re still left with this feeling of being boxed in and what you’re supposed to do with your life, and how you will make money, and all of your insecurities come up to the surface.”

Mental health supports were a lifesaver

Fortunately, Martin was able to access help from one of the local counsellors in town.

“In terms of mental health, that was the best thing that I did,” she says. “It was super helpful to be able to talk to a trained professional and have someone walk me through it all, and recognize that my concerns are normal and valid.”

Martin was able to seek help, but for some, even accessing help can be a challenge. The survey also showed that one out of every five people in Revelstoke doesn’t know who to contact if they need help.

Ultimately, Martin has managed to see the silver linings.

“When I think of how it has affected me personally, I have to remind myself of how lucky I am to be where I am,” she said.

She is grateful for the access to the outdoors and friendly community, but there’s only so much playing outside one can do before one comes face to face with all the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. “I think the pandemic has pushed me to find different ways of living and growing and being a person.”

I ❤️ Revy is a collaborative well-being initiative by the City of Revelstoke’s Recovery Task force. Together, the I ❤️ Revy team hopes to build community resilience by sharing information, tips, tools, and stories. Contributors are: Taha Attiah, Lisa Cyr, Jocelyn Doll, Benjamin Dorsey, Simon Hunt, Myles Williamson, and Sarah Windsor.

To join the conversation go to talkrevelstoke.ca/i-heart-revy

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: South Okanagan community group releases video addressing racism in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Before the pandemic, Rebecca Martin said she felt like the world was her oyster, but in the spring of 2020 the oyster snapped shut. According to Revelstoke’s Well-being survey results, the pandemic has been particularly hard on young people. (Contributed)
I ❤️ Revy: ‘Any sense of future and freedom I had was lost’

Revelstoke survey says youth age 18-25 were most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

File
Court awards $150K to car crash victim near Revelstoke

The incident occurred in 2015 during a snowstorm on Highway 1

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Kentucky has more bourbon than people

Your morning start for Thursday, May 6, 2021

New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke dropped by one, compared to last week. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 holds steady in Revelstoke as vaccinations inch up

Data from April 25 to May 1

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Thirty people in the region are in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Oliver Stankiewicz, pictured with his parents David and Laura, will run 100 kilometres Sunday, May 9, in support of the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at VJH. (Contributed)
Man on the move for Mother’s Day in Okanagan

Virtual run supporting McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at VJH

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008. The federal government is expected to end nearly two years of mystery today and reveal its plan to build a new, long overdue heavy icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Vancouver’s Seaspan Shipyards and Quebec-based Chantier Davie will each build an icebreaker for the coast guard

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Findings indicate a culture of racism, misogyny and bullying has gripped the game with 64 per cent of people involved saying players bully others outside of the rink. (Pixabay)
Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey, survey finds

56% of youth hockey players and coaches say disrespect to women is a problem in Canada’s sport

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Hospital investigating whether Alberta woman who died after AstraZeneca shot was turned away

Woman was taken off life support 12 days after getting vaccine

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Public health officials have focused efforts on the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 spread continues with 694 new cases Thursday

Two million vaccine doses reached, hospital cases down

A new video from South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS), released May 6 in collaboration with the Okanagan Chambers COVID Response Coalition (#OKWeGotThis), features members of communities across the Okanagan including Oliver, Penticton, Peachland, Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kamloops. (South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services/Screenshot)
VIDEO: South Okanagan community group releases video addressing racism in the Okanagan

Video begins by using real audio from racist incidents in the Okanagan

The monthly totals from Jan.1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 show COVID-19 cases for most Local Health Areas in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, other than Vernon’s with the largest population, staying well below 400. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
16 months in, COVID cases in North Okanagan-Shuswap areas stay under 1,000

Vernon, with the largest population, hovers under 900 cases since January 2020

Most Read