John Westhaver will be speaking to Revelstoke Secondary Students. (Facebook-Aura McKay)

ICBC road safety speaker coming to Revelstoke

He will be speaking about choices and consequences to the high school students

ICBC road safety speaker John Westhaver is coming to Revelstoke to speak at the high school.

Westhaver was in an accident with three friends when he was in high school. Due to speeding and driver inexperience the driver lost control of the car. Westhaver survived with burns on 75 per cent of his body and broken bones, his friends did not survive.

He spent several months in and out of the Saint John Regional Burn Unit as they repaired the damage caused by the life-threatening fire.

Westhaver is a testament to what it is to not only survive a fatal car crash, but to thrive.

READ MORE: Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

He has been speaking at schools across Canada and the U.S. for more than 15 years. Students from Nova Scotia to British Columbia to Connecticut have heard by Westhaver’s positive message on choices and how they can have lasting consequences.

According to the B.C. Coroner’s service, on average eight youth are killed and 1,300 are injured in 4,100 crashed each year in the Southern Interior. Vehicle crashes are the cause of the most unintentional deaths for youth age 15-18 each year.

Distracted driving, speed and impaired driving are the highest contributing factors to youth vehicle accidents.

ICBC is committed to supporting you in developing strong decision making skills on the road to help prevent crashes and save lives, said a news release about the upcoming event. Over the past two decades ICBC’s road safety speakers have been sharing their stories with approximately 50,000 B.C. high school students every year.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland car museum supports Agur Lake Camp

Just Posted

High of 30 degrees expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between… Continue reading

A peak at the newest climbing development near Revelstoke

Echo Bay is 15 minutes south of Revelstoke off Highway 23

Revelstoke city council appoints Interim CAO

Update on city staffing

Revelstokian sets up mini tent city to raise awareness of housing issues

Residents were encouraged to share their stories and their ideas for solutions

New public art coming to Revelstoke

Let’s Go by Rabi’a Art will be installed in front of City Hall

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Transport Canada pulls non-compliant buoys from Mara Lake

Twenty-eight buoys removed, further enforcement planned

Summerland volunteer firefighters get pay raise

Compensation increase updates earlier rates from 2012

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Most Read