ICBC road safety speaker coming to Revelstoke

He will be speaking about choices and consequences to the high school students

ICBC road safety speaker John Westhaver is coming to Revelstoke to speak at the high school.

Westhaver was in an accident with three friends when he was in high school. Due to speeding and driver inexperience the driver lost control of the car. Westhaver survived with burns on 75 per cent of his body and broken bones, his friends did not survive.

He spent several months in and out of the Saint John Regional Burn Unit as they repaired the damage caused by the life-threatening fire.

Westhaver is a testament to what it is to not only survive a fatal car crash, but to thrive.

READ MORE: Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

He has been speaking at schools across Canada and the U.S. for more than 15 years. Students from Nova Scotia to British Columbia to Connecticut have heard by Westhaver’s positive message on choices and how they can have lasting consequences.

According to the B.C. Coroner’s service, on average eight youth are killed and 1,300 are injured in 4,100 crashed each year in the Southern Interior. Vehicle crashes are the cause of the most unintentional deaths for youth age 15-18 each year.

Distracted driving, speed and impaired driving are the highest contributing factors to youth vehicle accidents.

ICBC is committed to supporting you in developing strong decision making skills on the road to help prevent crashes and save lives, said a news release about the upcoming event. Over the past two decades ICBC’s road safety speakers have been sharing their stories with approximately 50,000 B.C. high school students every year.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.