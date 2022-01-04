‘Ice jellyfish’ spotted around Okanagan Lake

Ice jellyfish and geese on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón)Ice jellyfish and geese on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón)
Large ice cap on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón/Dec. 2021)Large ice cap on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón/Dec. 2021)
(José Salmerón)(José Salmerón)

Extreme cold mixed with heavy snowfall made for conditions that produced some strange ice formations on Okanagan Lake.

Jose Salmeron captured photos of “ice jellyfish” during the cold snap at the end of December.

The jellyfish-looking formations occur when layers of ice form over shoreline rocks. When water drips off the ice caps and freezes it forms tiny tentacle-looking icicles.

