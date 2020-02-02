Video: Ice waves make for beautiful evening in Lake Country

Warming temperatures and high winds put on a show that went beyond simple white caps on Woods Lake near Oyama.
The fractured ice of the lake exaggerated the waves caused by the high wind on Feb. 1, creating a treat for onlookers including a videographer from the District of Lake Country. As the waves pushed the crushed ice to shore in Oyama it formed an impressive mound of freezing slush that glistened beneath the setting sun.
