A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106 vessel with young crew aboard is towed along Conn Street during the Sicamous Canada Day parade on July 1, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos and video: Colourful Canada Day parade rolls through Sicamous

Patriotic procession allows community to celebrate together while maintaining distance

Neither rain nor the COVID-19 pandemic could keep Sicamous from celebrating Canada Day.

At 11 a.m. on July 1, a parade of emergency and vintage vehicles, as well as various floats and other patriotic participants, left Finlayson Park to begin making its way around the community. With elements of the bi-annual Sicamouse event (superheroes, princesses and characters from a galaxy far, far away) the celebratory procession weaved its way through numerous neighbourhoods allowing people to enjoy the parade while respecting physical distancing requirements necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Characters from a galaxy far, far away wave and blast their way along Parksville Street during the Sicamous Canada Day parade on July 1, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Princesses from the magical kingdom wave to onlookers during the Sicamous Canada Day parade on July 1, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Princesses from the magical kingdom wave to onlookers during the Sicamous Canada Day parade on July 1, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Dieken and Braylee Green (front) Trace and Lorelie Frantik and Darian Henzig wave back at passing participants in the Sicamous Canada Day parade on July 1, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Universes peacefully collide on a passing float of superheroes taking part in Sicamous Canada Day parade on July 1, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Young cyclists follow the Sicamous Canada Day parade as it continues along Eagle Pass Way on July 1, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters take necessary safety precautions while participating in Sicamous Canada Day parade on July 1, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

