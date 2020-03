Franklin. Harley. Bruny and Baja. Pippin. Milly. Tec and Chevy. Brady. Nola. Gus Gus. Peanut. Jax. Maggie. Abbey. Bandit. Roxy. Suki, Lucy and Xoey. Charlie and Gunner. Bentley. Jasper. Sausage.

Puppies galore! Yesterday we asked for photos of your puppies in commemoration of #NationalPuppyDay, and Penticton, you delivered.

The slide show above features a few of our favourites.

Thank you to everyone who submitted! To view all the submissions, visit the post on our Facebook page, linked below.

Look for a few of our favourites in an upcoming edition of the Western News.

Dogs