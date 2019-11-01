Jazz Briggs, Lisa Lawson, Draven Lawson and Chris Lawson make their way down Alexander Street during the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos: Trick-or-treaters descend on Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail

The the afternoon before All Hallows’ Eve the streets of downtown Salmon Arm were filled with ghosts and ghouls of all ages participating in the Halloween Treat Trail in search of candy or a cup of hot chocolate.

Zoe Fournier excitedly shows off her candy collection device on Alexander Street during the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kerrington and Bodhi Cosh make their way down Alexander Street during the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm city councillor Kevin Flynn rocks the mic while directing traffic along Alexander Street during the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jaxon Langdon takes a joyride in his bat stroller on Alexander Street during the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison takes a break from directing traffic along Alexander Street during the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ryleigh and Dex Thomas brandish their lightsabers near Ross Street Plaza during the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Nico Karmali shows off her unique costume on Alexander Street during the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Melissa, Takara and Khyden Brett prepare to hex an Observer photographer near Ross Street Plaza during the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

