A small fraction of the people behind the Christmas Hamper Program in 2019. From left to right, Larry Olsson, Patti Larson, Kathleen Hammond and Gladys Dyer. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A small fraction of the people behind the Christmas Hamper Program in 2019. From left to right, Larry Olsson, Patti Larson, Kathleen Hammond and Gladys Dyer. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

In the giving spirit? Here is what you can do this Christmas season

Support Revelstoke Community Connections Christmas programs this year

Community Connections has launched their Christmas Program and is looking for support from the community.

Last season they helped more than 180 families and this year they expect it will be more as demand for services has increased due to the pandemic. So far Community Connections has assisted 400 households this year, including 521 adults and 154 children.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

There are many ways to get involved with the program:

  • donate money
  • donate food-collection boxes are located at Save On Foods or a the Community Connections Outreach Building
  • organize a food drive at your office/school/church/event
  • add a $2 coupon to your purchase at Save On or Southside Market
  • sponsor a family or senior with gifts and food, or donate gifts to a person in need
  • pick an angel from the Angel Tree at CIBC and buy a gift for a child
  • support the food and toy drive at Red Apple
  • donate personal care items at First Impressions Hair Salon
  • donate children’s pajamas and socks at either Pure Image, Excel Tire or Hub Insurance
  • buy a bag or pre-packed food at Save On, starting mid-December

READ MORE:Write a letter to someone in isolation this holiday season

Due to the cancellation of all fundraising events, there has been a huge impact on the amount of food normally collected.

Financial donations will go a long way, send money via email to finance@community-connections.ca to make a donation. Include a mailing address for a receipt.

READ MORE: Community Connections expand into new property

You can also set up a one-time or monthly donation through Canada Helps at canadahelps.org/en/dn/905

Cheques can be mailed to Community Connections, PO Box 2880, Revelstoke, B.C. V0E 2S0 or dropped off in-person at both locations.

Food donations can be dropped of at our new Outreach Building at 416 2nd St. W.

At the moment items that are most needed include:

  • canned meats including tuna, salmon and ham
  • pasta
  • pasta sauce and tomatoes
  • chunky soup
  • breakfast cereal
  • pancake mix and syrup
  • juice
  • canned vegetables and fruit
  • jam
  • toiletries such as toothpaste, shampoo and soap
  • laundry detergent
  • pet food

READ MORE:Give a gift to someone in need in Revelstoke

Need some other ideas on how to support the Christmas program? Consider donating new unwrapped toys, books and games, gift boxes of cookies and chocolates, tea or coffee, specialty foods, calendars, magazines, notepads, pens, candles, back towels, kitchen towels, gloves, scarves, socks, blacks, backpacks or gift cards from any local store.

READ MORE: Revelstoke food bank open for evening pick up once a week starting Nov. 18


 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The cat came back with the help of two Revelstoke landfill workers
Next story
BC SPCA’s horse-rescue program offers equine intervention

Just Posted

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital

A small fraction of the people behind the Christmas Hamper Program in 2019. From left to right, Larry Olsson, Patti Larson, Kathleen Hammond and Gladys Dyer. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
In the giving spirit? Here is what you can do this Christmas season

Support Revelstoke Community Connections Christmas programs this year

Okanagan College students Michael Ochoa and Tallin Gregoire, both members of the Okanagan Indian Band, raised the Okanagan Nation Alliance flag on July 16, 2019, outside the Vernon campus. (Karissa Gall photo)
First Nations reconciliation personified at Okanagan College

President Jim Hamilton’s foresight has opened post-secondary education doors for Okanagan College’s Indigenous students

Sunny the cat jumped out of the truck at the Revelstoke Landfill earlier this month and was quickly reunited with his owners. (Submitted)
The cat came back with the help of two Revelstoke landfill workers

Sunny jumped out of the truck at the landfill in November

SElfioe.
Morning Start: People used to say “prunes” instead of “cheese” when they took a picture

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Join Rob Dinwoodie and bandmates for a Cowboy Christmas, Dec. 11 and 12 at Vernon and District Performing Arts Center. Seating is cabaret style on the stage for an intimate concert. (Contributed)
North Okanagan cowboys go virtual for Christmas

Cowboy Christmas streamed Dec. 11-25

Vernon is getting in the Christmas spirit with many homes decorating with lights and extras. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Christmas lights tour mapped out by Vernon realtor

More than 20 of the community’s best lit houses make up annual tradition

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Salmon Arm RCMP say some patrons have been harassing local businesses over mask requirements. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Police urge respect after Salmon Arm businesses report being harassed over mask rules

Wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province

Salmon Arm RCMP officers attended two public COVID-19 demonstrations held in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Nov. 28. (File photo)
Organizer of Salmon Arm COVID-19 demonstration fined $2,000 by RCMP

Police said some participants weren’t aware of the public health order prohibiting gatherings

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Most Read