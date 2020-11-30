In the giving spirit? Here is what you can do this Christmas season

A small fraction of the people behind the Christmas Hamper Program in 2019. From left to right, Larry Olsson, Patti Larson, Kathleen Hammond and Gladys Dyer. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Community Connections has launched their Christmas Program and is looking for support from the community.

Last season they helped more than 180 families and this year they expect it will be more as demand for services has increased due to the pandemic. So far Community Connections has assisted 400 households this year, including 521 adults and 154 children.

There are many ways to get involved with the program:

donate money

donate food-collection boxes are located at Save On Foods or a the Community Connections Outreach Building

organize a food drive at your office/school/church/event

add a $2 coupon to your purchase at Save On or Southside Market

sponsor a family or senior with gifts and food, or donate gifts to a person in need

pick an angel from the Angel Tree at CIBC and buy a gift for a child

support the food and toy drive at Red Apple

donate personal care items at First Impressions Hair Salon

donate children’s pajamas and socks at either Pure Image, Excel Tire or Hub Insurance

buy a bag or pre-packed food at Save On, starting mid-December

Due to the cancellation of all fundraising events, there has been a huge impact on the amount of food normally collected.

Financial donations will go a long way, send money via email to finance@community-connections.ca to make a donation. Include a mailing address for a receipt.

You can also set up a one-time or monthly donation through Canada Helps at canadahelps.org/en/dn/905

Cheques can be mailed to Community Connections, PO Box 2880, Revelstoke, B.C. V0E 2S0 or dropped off in-person at both locations.

Food donations can be dropped of at our new Outreach Building at 416 2nd St. W.

At the moment items that are most needed include:

canned meats including tuna, salmon and ham

pasta

pasta sauce and tomatoes

chunky soup

breakfast cereal

pancake mix and syrup

juice

canned vegetables and fruit

jam

toiletries such as toothpaste, shampoo and soap

laundry detergent

pet food

Need some other ideas on how to support the Christmas program? Consider donating new unwrapped toys, books and games, gift boxes of cookies and chocolates, tea or coffee, specialty foods, calendars, magazines, notepads, pens, candles, back towels, kitchen towels, gloves, scarves, socks, blacks, backpacks or gift cards from any local store.

