On Sept. 21 the Revelstoke library will be celebrating the creation their new Indigenous collection. The event will run 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Submitted)

Indigenous collection added to Revelstoke library

Launch event coming Sept. 21

On Sept. 21 the Revelstoke library will be celebrating the creation their new Indigenous collection.

The event will include an acknowledgement of our four first nations, a puppet show featuring their stories, and a blessing of the Indigenous collection by elder Louis Thomas.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

The Indigenous collection will not be filed according to the Dewey decimal system, which tends to place Indigenous books either in mythology or history. Instead, the collection will be filed in part according to an Indigenous Information System developed at UBC, and adapted for simplicity by local librarians. The intent is to file the books in a way that is more respectful of Indigenous culture and heritage.

Puppeteer Nicole Weimer will be at the event to animate stories from our first four nations with her magical puppetry. She will then host a short workshop where those who are interested can create their own puppets.

There will also be an Indigenous story signed using ASL, led by amazing volunteers Emilie Paquin, Liliane Lambert, and Suzie Fairweather.

The library has created a banner with an acknowledgement of our four first nations, the Sinixt, the K’tunaxa, the Secwepemc, and the Sylix, that will be the first thing you see upon entering the building. All library programs will begin with an acknowledgement going forward.

The library would like to thank the Aboriginal Friendship Society, and particularly Lisa Moore, as well as elder Louis Thomas, for their help with this project.

The launch event will take place Sept. 21 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Photos: Revelstoke’s ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive

Just Posted

See David Mamet’s The Frog Prince in Revelstoke this weekend

The show goes Saturday and Sunday at Track Street Growers

Indigenous collection added to Revelstoke library

Launch event coming Sept. 21

Photos: Revelstoke’s ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive

It’s one of the largest yearly food drives for Revelstoke

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 17 degrees

FortisBC to maintain gas rates for the remainder of 2019

The next review for natural gas and propane costs will be in Dec. 2019

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Two B.C. women selected to compete on ABC’s The Bachelor

Mykenna Dorn and Alexis Thind will compete for bachelor Peter Weber’s heart

Okanagan Costco may be on the move

Costco has submitted plans to move to a newer Kelowna location

Shuswap elementary school shocked, saddened by death of teacher

Well-loved Grade 4 teacher in Salmon Arm passed away suddenly over weekend

Okanagan city on track to battle climate change

Climate Action Advisory Committee urges action is needed

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

Most Read