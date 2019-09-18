Indigenous collection added to Revelstoke library

On Sept. 21 the Revelstoke library will be celebrating the creation their new Indigenous collection. The event will run 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Submitted)

The event will include an acknowledgement of our four first nations, a puppet show featuring their stories, and a blessing of the Indigenous collection by elder Louis Thomas.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

The Indigenous collection will not be filed according to the Dewey decimal system, which tends to place Indigenous books either in mythology or history. Instead, the collection will be filed in part according to an Indigenous Information System developed at UBC, and adapted for simplicity by local librarians. The intent is to file the books in a way that is more respectful of Indigenous culture and heritage.

Puppeteer Nicole Weimer will be at the event to animate stories from our first four nations with her magical puppetry. She will then host a short workshop where those who are interested can create their own puppets.

There will also be an Indigenous story signed using ASL, led by amazing volunteers Emilie Paquin, Liliane Lambert, and Suzie Fairweather.

The library has created a banner with an acknowledgement of our four first nations, the Sinixt, the K’tunaxa, the Secwepemc, and the Sylix, that will be the first thing you see upon entering the building. All library programs will begin with an acknowledgement going forward.

The library would like to thank the Aboriginal Friendship Society, and particularly Lisa Moore, as well as elder Louis Thomas, for their help with this project.

The launch event will take place Sept. 21 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

