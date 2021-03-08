Dawn Low is the first female CAO for the City of Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Inspiring women: 120 years later, first female CAO appointed in Revelstoke

International Women’s Day was first celebrated on March 19, 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. The United Nations later started celebrating on March 8.

The theme for International Women’s Day this year is Choose to Challenge.

“We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality,” reads the IWD website. “We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world.”

For more information see internationalwomensday.com.

This story is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Thirty-two years before she became the first female chief administrative officer for the city, Dawn Low was a high school student sitting behind Marlene Blayney taking notes on a stenotype.

Low studied office administration in Grade 12 and worked with Blayney, who was the executive assistant to Revelstoke’s corporate administrator at the time.

“She was a really hard, strong lady, but I looked up to her,” Low said.

But it wasn’t there that Low’s career started with the city.

After high school she got her business degree in Kelowna.

Soon Low got married and had kids.

She had to balance work as a stay at home mom by owning a road building business with her husband. Low was in charge of payroll and accounting.

When the marriage crumbled, she was thrown back into the workforce.

“It was exciting,” she recalled.

READ MORE: Inspiring women: one Revelstoke woman shows the power of parental support

She was working at CIBC and taking courses at Okanagan College when a job opened up in the city’s finance department.

Thinking it was a good opportunity to provide for her children, she applied.

“One of the payroll clerks remembered me from my high school days with the city.”

From the finance department she moved to a planning assistant role

At the time, the planning department was growing, Low recalled, so she went back to school to be a level one building inspector. But then the 2008 recession hit and the position she was vying for was cut.

“There was a lot going on. I look back at that now and think, ‘How did I do that? How did I go that hard that long?,’” she said.

“But it is amazing what you can do when you are motivated and determined.”

In 2009 Low moved “upstairs” to the corporate administration department. While there had been a couple of staff leave and though everyone was doing their best, Dawn said there was a lot of work to be done. She remembers feeling like she was in over her head.

“There was just so much responsibility up there and I felt I needed to do a deep dive into the technical aspect of the job,” she said.

So, while she moved through ranks from administrative assistant, to executive assistant to director, she studied local government administration and leadership development at Capilano University.

During her studies she nurtured an interest in the CAO role, so when Allan Chabot resigned and council asked if she was ready, she stepped up to the plate.

She filled in as interim and then acting CAO before officially appointed in December 2019.She is the city’s first female CAO since Revelstoke’s establishment in 1899.

A quick survey of 30 municipalities in the Interior shows there are just three other women holding a top job in a city.

Of the seven regional districts in the area it appears there are no female CAOs.

In the team photos from her high school days Low can be found as a coach, in full getup, rather than a player. “It’s kind of neat to be in this position, it is very similar to coaching. You see the big picture, you have a vision and you try and take all these talented well meaning people and guide them to become champions for the community.”

READ MORE: Inspiring women: It was a men’s world – until Revelstoke’s Mary Clayton broke into it

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

International Women's Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dawn Low is the first female CAO for the City of Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

Dawn Low is the first female CAO for the City of Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

Just Posted

Dawn Low first moved “upstairs” to the administrative department of the City of Revelstoke in 2009. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: 120 years later, first female CAO appointed in Revelstoke

International Women’s Day was first celebrated on March 19, 1911, in Austria,… Continue reading

Glenalee Berarducci Zooms with her daughter Deanne in Kenya. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: one Revelstoke woman shows the power of parental support

Glenalee Berarducci is a pillar of help for her children

Forty-seven vaccination clinics will open across Interior Health beginning March 15. (Canadian Press)
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Select groups can book appointments starting Monday

Seniors in the Interior Health region can book their COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7 a.m. (File photo)
Seniors in Interior Heath region can book COVID-19 shots starting Monday

Starting March 8 the vaccination call centre will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Mary Clayton testing her ski and avalanche gear. As communications director, Clayton helped create Avalanche Canada into the success it is today. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: It was a men’s world – until Revelstoke’s Mary Clayton broke into it

She helped create Avalanche Canada into the internationally recognized organization it is today

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Jasper after he was reunited with his owners Mary and Brent Hummel. Photo: Steve Smith
Dog who swam B.C.’s Columbia River multiple times while lost featured in children’s book

Brent and Mary Hummel and Jasper tell their dramatic story

A group of men pose for a photo at the Griffin Lake internment camp. (Submitted)
Volunteers wanted to help commemorate internment camps in Shuswap

There were six camps along the Highway 1 cooridor between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Two-thirds of British Columbians, and Canadians, would get the vaccine as soon as possible

Amanda McPhail shows off a work-in-progress at McPhail Kilt Makers located in the Cannery Trade Centre. The McPhails are a large part of the Penticton Scottish Festival, both with their business and as competitors in various fields. (Western News file photo)
Female business owners in Penticton share their stories for International Women’s Day

Chamber is hosting the free virtual event March 11

Carson Meikle prepares a hot beverage while his mother, Jenna Meikle, is busy in the background at The Night Cafe, located at 146 Lakeshore Drive. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Artistic Shuswap entrepreneurs branch into culinary arts with The Night Café

Adam and Jenna Meikle grateful for ongoing community support

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, has been forced to re-skill during the COVID-19 pandemic after more than six years of unsuccessfully applying for jobs in B.C.’s tech industry. (Submitted photo/Shaimma Yehia)
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Experienced software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, hasn’t found a job since she migrated to Canada 6 years ago

Ron Sivorot, business director at Kennametal’s Langford site, the Greater Victoria facility that made a component being used on NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. (Jake Romphf, Black Press Media)
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover digging in with B.C.-made part

Kennametal’s Langford plant’s tooth blank is helping the rover’s drill collect rock cores

Most Read