Kim Remiraz went back to school at 40 years of age to become an electrician, after a career in the beauty industry. (Contributed)

Kim Remiraz went back to school at 40 years of age to become an electrician, after a career in the beauty industry. (Contributed)

Inspiring women: From the beauty department to a construction site

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke for International Women’s Day on March 8.

Three years ago Kim Remiraz traded in her daily makeup and hair routine for a pair of Carhartts and work boots.

After working in the beauty industry for 20 years, Remiraz said she had nothing left to give, so she went back to school to be an electrician.

“In Revelstoke options are kind of limited, you can get a university degree and still end up serving at a restaurant,” she said.

Talking to other women in the industry, she decided learning a trade would be the best way to go.

At 40, she was often the oldest in her class but now, during her fourth year, she said it’s not as weird as she thought.

“I’m really happy with my decision,” she said. “I didn’t want to have any regrets so I thought I would try it. I didn’t want to be saying when I was older, ‘I really wish I would have tried that.’ What’s the worst thing that happens? I quit and go do something else? Not the end of the world.”

READ MORE: Inspiring women: Revelstoke’s head nurse would be lost without her team

Remiraz is apprenticing with Canyon Industrial Electric and plans to stay on with them as long as she is in Revelstoke. There are four other women who work for the company, which is almost unheard of, she said.

“I don’t know if it is the same everywhere but in Revelstoke it is an awesome place to be a woman in the trades.”

The pandemic has changed the classroom portion of the program.

In the last three years Remiraz would spend her 10 weeks in class at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

She stayed with her mom and step dad while there, saying it was nice to develop a relationship with them as an adult.

She took her third year final exam on Thursday, March 12, 2020. By the following Monday everything was shut down and now her classes are online, eight hours a day, which can be tough.

So far, what she likes most is the variety – different work sites, different people, always doing something different.

Though it’s a lot more math than she expected, she is doing well, despite failing the subject all through high school.

“It’s kind of funny,” she said.

READ MORE: Inspiring women: Revelstoke pet groomer finds a beacon of light in animals

International Women's Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Just Posted

Kim Remiraz went back to school at 40 years of age to become an electrician, after a career in the beauty industry. (Contributed)
Inspiring women: From the beauty department to a construction site

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke for… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry hints at gradual return to outdoor, indoor faith services

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison calls for a safe re-opening of places of worship

On Saturday, March 13, a woman, who is not employed by RCR, showed her support for those who have said they do not feel comfortable in their work environment. (Photo submitted)
Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment

Three employees refused to show up to their shifts today over the allegations

Revelstoke City Hall on Feb. 24, 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke City Hall construction complete, what do you think?

Started in June 2020, the project was completed earlier this month

Theresa Hamilton plays tic tac toe on a window with a senior in Mt. Cartier Court as the pandemic limited in-person visitors into senior care homes. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: On life, death and dying

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke for… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Capital News file)
Mayor thinks Kelowna will be travel ‘hot spot’ this summer amid pent up demand

Mayor Basran believes Kelowna will be the destination of choice for many restless Canadians

Roch Fortin, owner of the Okanagan’s only maple syrup store Maple Roch in Summerland, shows how sap from sugar maple trees at Nomad Cider is boiled and turned into syrup. (Monique Tamminga)
Turning Summerland sap into sweet syrup

Dozens took in fun of tasting and watching syrup boil on Sunday

(File photo)
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

David Norman Myales faces numerous counts in connection to a March 11 incident

About a dozen people came out to Skaha Lake Sunday in Penticton (March 14, 2021) to protest the possibility of alcohol being sold at the beach. (Contributed)
Penticton group rallies to prevent booze sales at Skaha Lake

City council will vote on a multi-million dollar plan to revitalize Skaha Lake park Tuesday

Kal Tire Place and the City of Vernon will be one of five B.C. Hockey League pod venues for the shortened season starting in April. (File photo)
Vernon officially one of five B.C. Hockey League pod cities

Who the Vipers will be playing in the pod has not been announced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Most Read