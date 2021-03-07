Inspiring women: one Revelstoke woman shows the power of parental support

Glenalee Berarducci is a pillar of help for her children

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke that celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8.

When told she would be one of the women featured in this year’s edition of the Revelstoke Review on local inspiring women, Glenalee Berarducci said I must have called the wrong number.

“I’m really not that interesting.”

Born and raised in Revelstoke, Berarducci turned 70 years old in December. She was here when the valley was flooded in the 1960s with the creation of the Hugh Keenleyside Dam, and later the Revelstoke and Mica Dams. She saw Highway 1 built over Rogers Pass in 1956 and construction of the Mount Macdonald Tunnel in 1988, which is still the longest railway tunnel in North America. Berarducci witnessed our city change from a highway stop to a worldwide destination.

“The snow is starting to get to me, but I still love it here.”

One of Glenalee’s proudest achievements is raising three children.

“I always knew I’d be a parent. I have no regrets,” she said.

Her daughter Deanne moved to Kenya two years ago to launch her own charity called Because All Children Matter. Its aim is to help kids living on the streets.

While Deanne is following her dream, some days are rough. For example, a street child may be murdered by police or another might become victim to human trafficking. To cope, Deanne said she calls her mom.“I keep it together until I get home and then we cry together.”

Deanne said she could not do this job without her mom’s support.

Glenalee admits it was hard having her daughter move to the other side of the world and live in a more dangerous country. She asked if there was any job Deanne could do instead on Canadian soil.

“Then, it hit me like a ton of bricks,” said Glenalee.

She realized that a baby born on the streets of Kenya, will stay on the streets. Unless someone like her daughter breaks the cycle.

Glenalee said she will always support her children, no matter what.

“That’s what moms are for.”

She said while some of the Zoom calls with her daughter may start with tears, usually by the end both are laughing.

To help her daughter’s charity, Glenalee collects donations, sometimes even from people in the grocery store.

“She’s my number one fan,” said Deanne. To show appreciation, Deanne made her mom business cards, proving Glenalee is her personal assistant.

“All I ever want is for my kids to be happy. And if they are, well, that means I did something right,” Glenalee said.

