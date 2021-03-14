Gina Klevorick helped deliver baby Harper Work this January, whose two parents were her coworkers Tim and Kiah Work. Klevorick said it was one of the best moments of her 33 years in nursing. “Everybody had nothing but love for the parents. We were all just cheering them on.” (Submitted)

Gina Klevorick helped deliver baby Harper Work this January, whose two parents were her coworkers Tim and Kiah Work. Klevorick said it was one of the best moments of her 33 years in nursing. “Everybody had nothing but love for the parents. We were all just cheering them on.” (Submitted)

Inspiring women: Revelstoke’s head nurse would be lost without her team

Gina Klevorick has worked at Queen Victoria Hospital for 25 years

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke for International Women’s Day on March 8.

A lot has changed in the last 33 years of nursing for Gina Klevorick.

For one, she no longer comes to work in a dress and pantyhose.

Klevorick has worked at Revelstoke’s Queen Victoria Hospital for 25 years. In 2018, she became patient care coordinator and nurse manager.

“I absolutely love it,” she said.

Klevorick takes baby Harper Work’s measurement, one of the many babies she has helped deliver in Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Working for a small-town hospital, Klevorick has to wear many hats. She helps with surgeries, such as hysterectomies, deliver babies, works in the trauma unit and is an end-of-life assistant.

Coworker Mardi Syrnyk said Klevorick may fill all those roles in a single day — and excel.

“She has my heart and my respect,” said Syrnyk.

When Syrnyk was pregnant, she went to Klevorick for help and advice.

“I wouldn’t trust anyone as much as I do her.”

Syrnyck said one of the reasons she loves coming to work is because of Klevorick and the example she sets for all other staff.

“She just goes a step beyond.”

Klevorick said there’s nothing like being part of a birth. While it can be difficult watching people connect and support each other through hardship and pain, there’s so much love and cheer.

“That moment the baby cries is a pure moment of joy.”

Klevorick has helped deliver many local babies. When her daughter was having Grade 12 graduation photos taken, people urged Klevorick to join the group photos as she was present for many of the new graduates’ births.

“My heart is full,” Klevorick said.

The pandemic has changed many things for Klevorick, such the necessity of wearing masks. While the World Health Organization said this pandemic will eventually end, Klevorick said it’s likely her job will not go back to what it was prior.

“I think we’ll be wearing masks for a long time.”

Over the years, the medical services in Revelstoke have expanded. The hospital now offers dental surgeries, ACL reconstructions, hernia repair and corrective jaw surgery.

Another big moment was the opening of a heliport in 2018.

With lower wait times, Klevorick said it’s not uncommon for patients to come to Revelstoke for hospital care, even from far away places like Williams Lake.

Regardless, Klevorick said there are some rough days with sad outcomes. One incident that particularly stands out was the tour bus that collided head-on with a transport truck in a snowshed over Rogers Pass in 2000. The crash killed six people.

Klevorick said she stayed at work for over 24 hours that day as the hospital was overrun with patients.

“That was a tough one.”

After traumas, Klevorick said her team will debrief and discuss what worked, what did not and if everyone is OK. Klevorick credits her own success to her team.

“My job wouldn’t be what it is, without my staff. They make me me.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID vaccination party at North Okanagan retirement community
Next story
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Just Posted

Gina Klevorick helped deliver baby Harper Work this January, whose two parents were her coworkers Tim and Kiah Work. Klevorick said it was one of the best moments of her 33 years in nursing. “Everybody had nothing but love for the parents. We were all just cheering them on.” (Submitted)
Inspiring women: Revelstoke’s head nurse would be lost without her team

Gina Klevorick has worked at Queen Victoria Hospital for 25 years

Lisa Cyr said one of the challenges being a parent is learning to let things go and not be a perfectionist. (Contributed)
Inspiring women: Lisa Cyr helps build a safer and more inclusive Revelstoke

For the last 12 years, she has worked in the non-profit sector

Photos from the Ministry of Environment’s compliance report from a June 9, 2020 inspection of the Revelstoke landfill. (Ministry of Environment)
CSRD could be fined $300K for Revelstoke landfill problems

The CSRD awaits further direction following province’s concerns on landfill’s septic system and litter

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor to celebrate 105th birthday in Vernon

Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

(@kennedy.justinen/Instagram)
Okanagan athlete asks for support in pursuing Olympic dream

Kelowna’s Kennedy Justinen has dreams of one day competing in snowboardcross at an Olympic level

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Salmon Arm family saw an unexplained bright object in the night sky on March 10. (Pixabay Image)
Family reports UFO sighting near Shuswap Lake

They said the glowing object in the sky was similar to one caught on video near Penticton last year.

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Most Read