Inspiring women: Revelstoke’s head nurse would be lost without her team

Gina Klevorick helped deliver baby Harper Work this January, whose two parents were her coworkers Tim and Kiah Work. Klevorick said it was one of the best moments of her 33 years in nursing. “Everybody had nothing but love for the parents. We were all just cheering them on.” (Submitted)

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke for International Women’s Day on March 8.

A lot has changed in the last 33 years of nursing for Gina Klevorick.

For one, she no longer comes to work in a dress and pantyhose.

Klevorick has worked at Revelstoke’s Queen Victoria Hospital for 25 years. In 2018, she became patient care coordinator and nurse manager.

“I absolutely love it,” she said.

Klevorick takes baby Harper Work’s measurement, one of the many babies she has helped deliver in Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Working for a small-town hospital, Klevorick has to wear many hats. She helps with surgeries, such as hysterectomies, deliver babies, works in the trauma unit and is an end-of-life assistant.

Coworker Mardi Syrnyk said Klevorick may fill all those roles in a single day — and excel.

“She has my heart and my respect,” said Syrnyk.

When Syrnyk was pregnant, she went to Klevorick for help and advice.

“I wouldn’t trust anyone as much as I do her.”

Syrnyck said one of the reasons she loves coming to work is because of Klevorick and the example she sets for all other staff.

“She just goes a step beyond.”

Klevorick said there’s nothing like being part of a birth. While it can be difficult watching people connect and support each other through hardship and pain, there’s so much love and cheer.

“That moment the baby cries is a pure moment of joy.”

Klevorick has helped deliver many local babies. When her daughter was having Grade 12 graduation photos taken, people urged Klevorick to join the group photos as she was present for many of the new graduates’ births.

“My heart is full,” Klevorick said.

The pandemic has changed many things for Klevorick, such the necessity of wearing masks. While the World Health Organization said this pandemic will eventually end, Klevorick said it’s likely her job will not go back to what it was prior.

“I think we’ll be wearing masks for a long time.”

Over the years, the medical services in Revelstoke have expanded. The hospital now offers dental surgeries, ACL reconstructions, hernia repair and corrective jaw surgery.

Another big moment was the opening of a heliport in 2018.

With lower wait times, Klevorick said it’s not uncommon for patients to come to Revelstoke for hospital care, even from far away places like Williams Lake.

Regardless, Klevorick said there are some rough days with sad outcomes. One incident that particularly stands out was the tour bus that collided head-on with a transport truck in a snowshed over Rogers Pass in 2000. The crash killed six people.

Klevorick said she stayed at work for over 24 hours that day as the hospital was overrun with patients.

“That was a tough one.”

After traumas, Klevorick said her team will debrief and discuss what worked, what did not and if everyone is OK. Klevorick credits her own success to her team.

“My job wouldn’t be what it is, without my staff. They make me me.”