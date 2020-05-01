Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Is my business allowed to be open? Hear from Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce and Mayor of Revelstoke

Some information for Revelstoke’s businesses

Submitted by the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is following the lead of Dr. Bonnie Henry through this crisis. We implore our membership to do the same.

During the April 29 press conference, when asked for clarification regarding the re-opening of non-essential businesses, Premier Horgan’s response was, “There are many sectors that closed down without any initiation from the Public Health Office”.

In response to this statement, the chamber is reminding all members to revisit the current status of the Orders of the Public Health Office.

Am I allowed to be open?

If you’re on B.C.’s list of essential services, the answer is “yes”.

If your business is captured in the Order of the Provincial Health Officer (Pursuant to Sections 30, 31, 32, 39 (3) and 67 Public Health Act, S.B.C 2008) regarding Personal Services, the answer is still “no”. Restrictions have not been softened since this Health Order was enacted on March 17, 2020.

If you’re not deemed as essential and you haven’t been ordered to close, you’ve likely been grappling with some questions. To what extent am I allowed to be open? What measures do I need to have in place? Please visit the B.C. Government’s website page Orders, Notices & Guidance

It is the responsibility of each business to adhere to all orders. Each individual business must then decide how they are able and willing to operate within these orders from Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Some highlighted sectors from the Orders, Notices & Guidance web page: hotel sector, food retailers and grocery stores, food & beverage, construction sites, silviculture sector.

While all levels of government have been working towards a safe re-opening of our economy, now is the time to re-familiarize ourselves with the current baseline of restrictions.

From Gary Sulz, Mayor of Revelstoke, “As mayor of Revelstoke, I would like to express my appreciation to our non-essential businesses for closing at my request when the situation was critical. At this time, while safety is still of utmost concern, out businesses are still permitted to operate within the directives of Dr. Bonnie Henry. Please familiarize yourselves with the current Public Health Orders and do what’s best for you business.”

 

