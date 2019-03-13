It takes a forest to raise a tree

By Larry Ivanisko and Kim Allin from Parks Canada at Mount Revelstoke National Park

If you walk in the forest by yourself, are you truly alone? Look around you, because the trees are talking. Join Parks Canada from Mount Revelstoke National Park at Nels Nelsen Ski Chalet for a guided interpretive snowshoe tour. Learn about new ground breaking research and how the forest is interconnected. You’ll never look at the trees the same way again. The tours are on Sat. at 10:30 a.m. and Sun. at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. They are up to 1.5 hours long and cost $15, which includes snowshoe rentals. A park pass is required.