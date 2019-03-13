It takes a forest to raise a tree

By Larry Ivanisko and Kim Allin from Parks Canada at Mount Revelstoke National Park

If you walk in the forest by yourself, are you truly alone? Look around you, because the trees are talking. Join Parks Canada from Mount Revelstoke National Park at Nels Nelsen Ski Chalet for a guided interpretive snowshoe tour. Learn about new ground breaking research and how the forest is interconnected. You’ll never look at the trees the same way again. The tours are on Sat. at 10:30 a.m. and Sun. at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. They are up to 1.5 hours long and cost $15, which includes snowshoe rentals. A park pass is required.

Larry Ivonisko from Parks Canada is the interpretive guide. He knows his stuff well. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The walk explains not only what type of trees are in Mount Revelstoke National Park, but how they are connected to each other. No species survives alone. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Larry Ivonisko even brings props. Here, he is explaining lichen. A lichen is a combination of an algae, fungi and yeast.
Worldwide, there are over 20,000 species of lichen. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Lichen are an important food source for caribou. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
They grow everywhere. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Mount Revelstoke National Park one of the world’s few inland temperate rain forests. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Many species, call the park home. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The tour allows you to get up close with nature. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowshoes are provided. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The tour ends with a fire, hot chocolate and maple cookies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Just Posted

Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

It takes a forest to raise a tree

Guided snowshoe walks in Mount Revelstoke National Park

Revelstoke roads and weather

The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry is out of service

Revy Let’s Talk: Cocaine, harm reduction and stigma. Oh my!

Story submitted anonymously to Stacie Byrne for this column. Cocaine is my… Continue reading

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Okanagan beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Ed Nowek of Planet Bee reacts to story about Kootenay honey bee farm with 70 per cent losses

Accused in gang-related murder in Kamloops seeks bail

Gordie Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder

Okanagan College students shine during business competition

The Western Canadian Business Competition was held last weekend at Okanagan College

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Most Read