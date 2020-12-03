The Stuff the Cruiser event sees people fill an RCMP vehicle with donations for the local food bank. (File Photo)

Revelstoke invited to cram RCMP cruiser with donations for local food bank

It will be a no-contact event

Revelstoke RCMP is inviting residents to cram one of its police cruisers with donations this upcoming weekend for the local food bank.

In collaboration with Southside Market and Save-On-Foods, Revelstoke RCMP has arranged to stage one of its fully marked police pickup trucks in front of both grocers.

“We are encouraging members of our community to consider adding a non-perishable food donation for the food bank to your shopping list this weekend,” states Acting Detachment Commander, Sgt. Chris Dodds. “Those generous donors are asked to simply place their donations in the bed of the RCMP pickup truck, and help us cram our cruiser for the food bank.”

This year’s food drive initiative has been designed as a no-contact event, to ensure physical distancing with everyone’s safety top of mind.

READ MORE: In the giving spirit? Here is what you can do this Christmas season

Revelstoke RCMP Cram the Cruiser will be at:

Southside Market on Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Save-On-Foods on Sunday, Dec. 6, and Monday, Dec. 7, between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

