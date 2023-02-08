It’ll be a gouda time at the Cheese and Meat Festival in Kelowna

The event is happening at the Laurel Packinghouse on Saturday, May 13

The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Kelowna on May 13. (Cheese and Meat Festival/Facebook)

Cheese and meat and it’s all you can eat.

The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Kelowna for the first time in May.

The event celebrates culture and community with a wide variety of more than 40 food and beverage vendors.

“It’s an opportunity for people to learn, taste, and create meaningful connections between the creators and the products they love,” Cheese and Meat Festival said in their press release.

On top of cheese and meat, there are also an assortment of beers, beverages, and cocktails available.

“We believe in helping guests make future educated choices when buying from the hundreds of specialty products at your local grocery store,” said Founder David Bain. “We give guests the ability to taste and learn directly from the producer so they can easily build an impressive pairing at their next dinner party.”

Cheese and Meat Festivals have taken place in the past in Vancouver, Victoria, Seattle, and Portland.

The Festival’s first ever event in Kelowna is taking place on May 13 at the Laurel Packinghouse. There will be two tasting sessions at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and guests get to explore the vendors for two hours. Upon arrival at the event, people will receive a tasting glass, their own personal charcuterie board, and a gift.

Tickets range from $45-$119 and are available starting on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

