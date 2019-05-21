It’s Bike to Work Week next week

Last year Revelstoke was the Biking Capital of B.C.

Spring is in the air and B.C. riders are preparing for their annual Go by Bike event from May 27 to June 2.

Go by Bike is a province wide organization encouraging everyone to ride bikes.

This year Revelstoke is celebrating the 11th year of Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week. All bike riders are welcome and any shopping trip or recreational ride is included.

Last year Revelstoke bike teams broke previous records with 1,047 riders. Revelstoke bike riders logged 3,169 trips and covered 19,223 km.

That distance is equivalent to riding from Revelstoke half way around the world to Kazakhstan.

Revelstoke schools doubled their number of riders with 500 bike riders and made 667 trips to school.

In B.C, June is prime time to bike to work and school with thousands of riders on their bikes. Last year 14 per cent of Revelstoke residents rode during Bike to Work Week week.

Vernon has five times Revelstoke’s population and 3 per cent of Vernon rode 10,325 km. With 2,112 bike riders, Kelowna had more bikes on the road with 1 per cent of their population riding.

Local organizer Kristen MacKinnon said “our 1,047 riders make Revelstoke B.C.’s healthiest environment”.

The organizing committee, team leaders, and hundreds of riders enjoy the freedom and enjoyment of bike riding, and 2019 will establish new records for bicycle participation.