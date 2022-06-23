‘It’s the kids’: Long-time high school secretary celebrates retirement

Over the years, Revelstoke Secondary has gone through a number of changes, including a new building, nine different principals, eight different vice principals, and thousands of unique students. However, for almost forty years one thing has remained the same: Clara Maltby has been the first smiling face you see when you enter the doors.

Maltby is officially retiring after 37 years of service as secretary at Revelstoke Secondary School.

On top of her official role at the school Maltby has also worked with students as a coach and chaperone on many occasions.

When asked what her favorite part of the job has been, she simply smiled and said: “It’s the kids.”

Maltby added that in all her time with Revelstoke Secondary, there was never a time when she didn’t want to come to work.

On June 23, staff at the school set up a display in the cafeteria with a number of photos from throughout her career to celebrate her retirement.

