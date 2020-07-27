Jacobson Ford donated a truck full of goodies to the Revelstoke and District Humane Society. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)

Jacobson Ford fills a truck of donations for local humane society

It’s the second year for the event

On July 24, the Revelstoke and District Humane Society got a large donation from Jacobson Ford.

As part of Fill a Truck with Humanity, Jacobson Ford accepted donations of food, toys and blankets for three months.

Despite the showroom being closed for months due to COVID-19, Ford was still able to fill and donate an entire truck bed of goodies. Financial donations to the society were more than $200.

READ MORE: Federal government commits $625 million in child care funding

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 30
Next story
Comet NEOWISE soars over Revelstoke

Just Posted

Letter: More public consultation needed before zoning amendment to allow Hay Rd. development

The Hay Rd. development is on the agenda for the July 28 Revelstoke City Council meeting

Comet NEOWISE soars over Revelstoke

The comet will soon fade into the night sky for 6,800 years

Jacobson Ford fills a truck of donations for local humane society

It’s the second year for the event

No flu clinics for Interior Health region this fall

Interior Health sent out a memo indicating there won’t be mass flu clinics for 2020-2021

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 30

First ascent of Mt. Sir Donald, Three Valley Gap upgrades and Governor General visits

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna man allegedly fires gun into Osoyoos Lake

Osoyoos RCMP is now looking for witnesses to the incident

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man

Rylee James Blacklock might be residing in the Chilliwack area

Vehicle crashes into Okanagan chiropractic office

Damage done to window and bricks, along with an outside planter at Vernon facility

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Horoscopes for the week of July 27

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Vancouver couple was driving home from a cottage in the Okanagan

Most Read