Jacobson Ford fills a truck of donations for local humane society

It’s the second year for the event

Jacobson Ford donated a truck full of goodies to the Revelstoke and District Humane Society. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)

On July 24, the Revelstoke and District Humane Society got a large donation from Jacobson Ford.

As part of Fill a Truck with Humanity, Jacobson Ford accepted donations of food, toys and blankets for three months.

Despite the showroom being closed for months due to COVID-19, Ford was still able to fill and donate an entire truck bed of goodies. Financial donations to the society were more than $200.

READ MORE: Federal government commits $625 million in child care funding

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charity