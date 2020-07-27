Jacobson Ford fills a truck of donations for local humane society

On July 24, the Revelstoke and District Humane Society got a large donation from Jacobson Ford.
As part of Fill a Truck with Humanity, Jacobson Ford accepted donations of food, toys and blankets for three months.
Despite the showroom being closed for months due to COVID-19, Ford was still able to fill and donate an entire truck bed of goodies. Financial donations to the society were more than $200.
