Jazz club to play this weekend at the Regent Hotel

The band is called Together Again

The Jazz Club is back this Saturday, April 13th with the band Together Again. As the name implies, this group will feature a quartet of local musicians and friends coming together to present an evening their favourite jazz standards, with a few originals thrown in for good measure.

Brian Pratt-Johnson, the drummer/singer fuels his percussive stylings with chocolate, coffee and scotch and he is inspired by great grooves and melodic improvisation, Pratt-Johnson lives in the Shuswap and recently retired after many years of teaching music at Salmon Arm Secondary School.

Jordan Dick is a regular performer at the Jazz Club. Born and raised in Hamilton Ontario; Dick cut his teeth performing in Southern Ontario’s indie rock and metal scene before he began his decade and half long obsession with jazz, composition, and improvised music.

Since relocating to the Interior of British Columbia in 2009, Dick has led many bands and also shared the stage with many of the countries finest musicians including Phil Dwyer, Richard Underhill (Shuffle Demons), Bill Coon and Donny Clark. Dick is also the current artistic director for the Salmon Arm Jazz Club.

Bob Rogers is a local trombonist who is one of the founding members of the Jazz Club. He is active as a musician in the area as a member of the Okanagan Symhony Orchestra, the Bob Rogers Band, local funk band Majesty and numerous other groups throughout the interior.

Pratt-Johnson, Dick and Rogers will be joined by bassist Neil Baird, who is from Salmon Arm.

As always, the Jazz Club will be held in the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel. Doors open at 7:00 and music runs from 7:30 to 9:30. Admission is by donation and beverages and food are available. We look forward to seeing you there!

