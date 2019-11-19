Keep that ‘friendly small town’ feel in Revelstoke this Welcome Week

Make friends with your new neighbours at one of many fun events Nov. 23-30

SOUPALICIOUS is coming to the Revelstoke Community Centre Nov. 23. (Keri Knapp photo)

This year marks the 8th annual Welcome Week in Revelstoke and there are more events than ever before.

Organizer Jill Zacharias, the city’s social development coordinator, has been planning the event since the beginning. She said the event is about connecting.

“Welcome Week is for everyone, old comers and new comers,” she added.

Participating is easy, come to at least one event, meet one new person and make them feel welcome.

“If you don’t want to lose that personal friendliness in our community it is up to all of us to maintain that,” Zacharias said.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Climbers Access Society hosting night of climbing films

All Week

Free public transit (not including the ski shuttle).

Free admission to the Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

Pick up a free library card.

Free childrens’ activities through Revelstoke Early Years Child Development.

Free tours at Jones Distillery, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 23

9 a.m.-Hot Hatha Yoga-Welwinds Therapeutic Spa and Yoga-Free

10:20 a.m.-4:30 p.m.-Lego Play-Library-Free

12-3 p.m.-Soupalicious-Revelstoke Community Centre-Bring a bowl and spoon-$10

10 a.m.-1 p.m.-Children’s Trackside Christmas Party-Revelstoke Railway Museum-Entry by donation

Sunday Nov. 24

11 a.m.-4 p.m.-No Host Bazaar-Revelstoke Community Centre-$2 entry

1 p.m.-3 p.m.-Toonie Swim-Revelstoke Aquatic Centre-$2 entry

7-8:30 p.m.-Restorative Yoga and Yoga Nidra-Alchemy Studio-Entry by donation

7:30 p.m.-Le Vent du Nord-Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre-$25 tickets

READ MORE: CP Rail holiday train stopping in Revelstoke Dec. 14

Monday Nov. 25

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.-Route Planning and Navigation-RCU Community Room-bring a Revelstoke topographical map, a notebook, compass and a phone-Free

9:30 a.m.-Flow Yoga-Balu Yoga-Free

3 p.m.-Know #therealstoke-Revelstoke Visitors’ Centre-free

5-9 p.m.-Axe Throwing-Peak Axe Throwing-$10

Tuesday Nov. 26

4-7 p.m.-Community Dinner and Volunteer Fair-Community Centre-$5 dinner, free entrance

4-7 p.m.-Overdose Awareness-Community Centre-free

6:30-8 p.m.-Common Threads-Library-bring needlecraft supplies

READ MORE: Victoria Ballet’s The Nutcracker coming to Revelstoke

Wednesday Nov. 27

12 p.m.-Historic Mysteries and Puzzles-Revelstoke Museum and Archives-free

1:15 p.m.-Grin and barre it workout-alchemy studio-free

3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.-Board Game Cafe for adults-library-bring your own snacks-free

4 p.m.-Yoga for Shredders-Balu Yoga-free

5-9 p.m.-‘Staying Alive’ Event-Community Centre-free

7:30 p.m.-Movies in the Mountains-Maiden-Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre-$10

Thursday Nov. 28

10 -11:30 a.m.-Dog Sled Adventures-Revelstoke Mountain Resort-free

12 p.m.-Snow Shoe Tour-Revelstoke Mountain Resort-by donation

1-2:30 p.m.-Writer’s Bloc-Library-bring writing-free

4-6 p.m.-Immigration Q&A open house-Revelstoke Credit Union Community Room-hosted by Nadja Luckau-free

5-9 p.m.-Christmas Shop Art opening and studio tour-Visual Arts Centre-entry with food bank donation

7 p.m.-Movie-Chasing a Trace-Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre-$10 in advance $12 at door

10 p.m.-2 a.m.-Pender Street Steppers presented by Cymatic Grounds-Traverse-$15

READ MORE: Chasing a Trace wolverine movie showing in Revelstoke Nov. 28

Opening Day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort is Nov. 30. (File photo)

Friday Nov. 29

All day-Fitness Drop-in-Trans Canada Fitness-free

12-12:30 p.m.-Fridays for our Future event-City Hall-free

1-4 p.m.-Maker Space for adults-Library-coding, robotics, circuitry-free

2 p.m.-Revelstoke History 101-Revelstoke Museum and Archives-free

6-10 p.m.-Moonlight Madness-downtown-bring your own shopping bags

Saturday Nov. 30

8:30 a.m.-opening day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.-Arts and crafts for adults-Library-free

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.