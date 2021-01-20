Kelowna-area pig sanctuary needs a new home

Charlotte is one of the resident pigs at Star's Piggly Wiggly's Sanctuary near Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

A Kelowna-area pig sanctuary is looking for a new home and they need the community’s help to find it.

Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary, currently located in Joe Rich, needs to move into a new property by June. Owner and operator Faith Affleck said the down payment isn’t the problem, it’s that they haven’t found a spot yet.

“We’re doing a call out for anyone that has a rental area that has at least five acres for us,” she said.

“We’re looking for a property in Kelowna, Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby, Enderby – anywhere in those areas.”

Affleck got her first pig named Star in 2012, but it wasn’t until a few years later that she started the sanctuary, after rescuing a few other pigs.

Her current rescues are pigs from farms, sometimes from other hobby farmers who may not know how to take care of them, but she said that she can take in any farm animal that needs a safe place.

Besides looking for a new property, Affleck said donations are also always welcome.

You can donate to Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary through their website. Donations can also be made when you recycle your bottles at Columbia Bottle Depot (at the Kent Road and Dease Road locations) with the drop-off code E149727.

For more information on the sanctuary and their needs, email starspigglywigglyssanctuary@outlook.com.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
