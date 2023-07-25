Kelowna restaurant Beet’N Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet’N Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)

Kelowna restaurant Beet’N Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet’N Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)

Kelowna bistro closing its door in August

Beet’N Boos is shutting down operations on August 25

A food staple in Kelowna is shutting its doors for good.

Beet’N Boo’s Bistro and Catering said in a post on social media the business will be closing for good on Friday, Aug. 25.

The landlord of the building where it is located does not want to renew the restaurant’s lease. Because of that, the Beet’N Boo’s team has looked at new locations but the combination of costs, location and age made it difficult, forcing them to shut down. “It’s been an amazing run, and each and every one of you, from the bottom of our hearts, is thanked for the unwavering support you have provided,” they said in the post. “You will all be missed dearly by our team, however we hope our paths will continue to cross in the future.”

DiningFoodKelownaOkanaganrestaurant

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?
Next story
Buffalo Rouge Brewing set to open in Kelowna

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Grizzlies hoisting the Cyclone Taylor Cup. (Matthew Timmons Photography)
‘An ideal level for Revelstoke’: Grizzlies, KIJHL, reclassified as Junior A

(BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire northwest of Revelstoke balloons to over 530 hectares

As this is a new and emerging incident, a response officer is flying the area. Here, the officer will plan a suppression strategy and tactics that are the most effective with the type of fire behaviour. (BC Wildfire)
More than 1K properties on alert, evacuation orders issued for wildfire near Invermere

Ryan Fisher. ('A Ride for Ryan' Facebook page)
Nearly $40K raised for Kamloops man injured trying to save stepdaughter near Revelstoke