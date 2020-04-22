Kelowna Capital News plants a tree for Earth Day

Reporter Michael Rodriguez purchased and planted a tree to mark the 50th Earth Day

April 22, 2020, marks the 50th Earth Day across the globe.

However, this year people couldn’t physically take action by cleaning beaches, documenting air quality in neighbourhoods or protest climate issues, due to social distancing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, most Earth Day events went virtual, from posting on social media to teaching students in digital classrooms.

The Kelowna Capital News team wanted to do something special for Earth Day, during a time when it’s hard to find good news amid a pandemic.

Reporter Michael Rodriguez went in search of a tree to plant in front of the Capital News building located on Enterprise Way.

The tiny tree which the team has named ‘Timmy’ is now planted by the Capital News front door. Check it out when you come to pick up your paper which hits stands every Thursday.

Have a happy Earth Day and watch the video below.

Coronavirus