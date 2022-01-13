Kelowna charity donation to the Salvation Army feeds local community

Lead Pastor, Mark Wagner, from the Kelowna Salvation Army, joins Officer Jennifer Henson and Lenetta Parry from the Westside Salvation Army, for a picture with Real Canadian Superstore Assistant Manager, Randy Sheehan, and Gary Bennett in front of some of the shelf-stable, healthy, and ready to eat food items purchased for the Salvation Army’s Emergency Food Hamper programs (Salvation Army/ Submitted)

A Kelowna charity donated $3000 to the Salvation Army’s food programs.

Both the Kelowna and Westside Salvation Army experienced increased demand for their services and programs this past year.

To combat food insecurity in the Central Okanagan, the Gary Bennett Family Fund and its supporters donated $1,500 to both the West Kelowna and Kelowna Salvation Army locations.

“We are proud to support the work of the Westside and Kelowna Salvation Army because of the work that it does and because of how it does that work,” says Gary Bennett.

The Emergency Food Hamper program, which will receive a portion of the funding, is one of the valuable services provided by the Salvation Army. The program is designed to meet the nutritional needs of those living on the street.

Funds were spent at the Westbank Real Canadian Superstore to purchase much-needed shelf stable, healthy, and ready to eat food items including; boost, 100% fruit snacks, ready-to-eat soups, tuna, and protein bars.

To donate to the Salvation Army, please visit either location online at westsidesa.ca or kelownasalvationarmy.ca

