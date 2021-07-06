Kelowna dog shelter launches raffle to fund vet bills

All funds will go towards dog care at Paws It Forward

A local dog shelter is hosting a raffle to help raise funds to help take care of dogs in need.

Paws it Forward launched its first raffle ticket event to raise money to cover vet expenses for the dogs in their care. Participants have a chance to take home 50 per cent of the jackpot. The jackpot will increase depending on how many people buy tickets. The raffle is open to anyone in British Columbia and can only be purchased from within the province. Single tickets start at $10 and ticket packs start at $25 for three. The deadline to purchase tickets is midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and the draw will happen on Saturday, Sept. 4.

“Our focus is our dogs; we do not allocate any funds for staff and use all donations towards vet care, supplies, transportation and dog food,” wrote Paws It Forward on their campaign website.

Paws It Forward is a locally-owned and operated charity that aims to provide a safe space for abused, neglected or abandoned dogs. The charity has been operating since 2011 and relies on donations for funding. The charity had to pause its regular fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and find creative ways to raise money online.

“There are still many dogs in need of help with big vet bills and we had to continue the best we could,” said Jilly-ann Gibson, vice president of Paws It Forward.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket can visit pawsitforward.rafflenexus.com.

