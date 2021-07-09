Students at Quigley Elementary will have access to the school’s library over the summer. (Contributed)

Students at Quigley Elementary will have access to the school’s library over the summer. (Contributed)

Kelowna elementary school library stays open to combat the ‘summer slide’

Quigley Elementary’s library will be open once weekly to keep them reading over the holidays

Quigley Elementary School’s library is keeping its students sharp throughout the summer.

The school decided to open its library one morning per week throughout the summer holiday months. Students can sign out books, as well as bins of play equipment to keep their minds and their bodies active.

Research shows that when students are not actively learning for long periods of time, they can lose their literary skills and most importantly their love for reading. This program is designed to combat this “summer slide” and it seems to be popular so far.

When Quigley’s doors were opened on the first morning, there were 30 kids waiting and excited to be back in the library.

“It’s great to see our parents and students reading together in our courtyard,” says Principal Des Sjoquist. “While everyone needs the break from regular classes this summer, it’s also great to maintain connections to our learning and to each other.”

READ MORE: Help South Kelowna Elementary get a new playground

READ MORE: School district dress code changed after B.C. teen sent home for turtleneck, lace-edged dress

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolBooksCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictStudents

Previous story
VIDEO: Creative kids in Keremeos surf the Similkameen River
Next story
Memorial for Campbell River police dog killed in line of duty grows

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Many Americans would choose dogs over love

Lake Koocanusa. File photo.
Politicians pitch Koocanusa weir proposal into Columbia River Treaty talks

Stock image of Fire crews aiming their hoses a burning pile of wood — Brenda Gough photo
Large fire sparks at Nakusp log yard

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week