The Kelowna Home Show has returned to Prospera Place this weekend with 160 different vendors. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna Home Show returns to Prospera Place

The home show is going on until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday

The Kelowna Home Show returned this weekend to Prospera Place.

With everything from outdoor furniture to hot tubs, kitchenware to paddle boards, there’s a little bit of everything for people to check out at the event.

The main area of Prospera Place is where the majority of companies were with their items but there were more companies set up in parts of the concourse. In total, 160 different companies are on display for people to check out.

Many companies also offered contests for a chance to win anything from televisions to pieces of furniture to cash prizes.

Prospera Place has their vendors open as well so people are able to grab a bite to eat or a drink while walking around.

It returned less than a year after the 2022 version, which took place last May.

The Kelowna Home Show is running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

