Kelowna man’s love of snow globes brightens BGC Okanagan

A father’s adoration for his daughter has turned into a love for his community that will shine bright this holiday season.

Kelowna resident Bob Little’s daughter is all grown up and their favourite pastime of theirs is fading away, but that doesn’t mean he can’t share it with everyone else.

Many years ago he bought a snow globe for his daughter when she was just one year old, and every Christmas after that the two would spend the holiday season shopping and picking out snow globes.

“I immediately noticed her attraction to it,” he said. “The snow globes have meant so much for me and my daughter and now I feel like it is time for other children and their families to enjoy them.”

Little collected more than 90 snow globes over the years, which are now available for auction with funds being donated to the BGC Okanagan this Giving Tuesday.

The snow globes are more than just a family collection to Little. He also has a deeper connection to the transparent sphere that encloses a miniature world of ice and wonder.

“As the years went on, I needed to fix one of them. The only person I came across who knew how to do this was in eastern Canada. That person agreed to teach me how to fix them, so I went across Canada with my broken snow globe and I learned everything about how to fix these,” he said.

Now after years of learning and collecting, Little, is ready to share his fascination with others.

“I can keep the legacy I share with my daughter going by helping young people out in the community through BGC Okanagan,” he said.

The snow globes are available for auction until Dec. 12 and are available at https://trellis.org/gift-of-giving-snow-globe-auction/auction.

All funds raised will be donated to BGC Okanagan to support their life-changing services and programs for young people and families.

