Kelowna mom searches for Good Samaritans who helped her change a tire

Woman looking for two dads who helped her after her tire popped in the Glenmore Elementary School drop-off area on Monday

A Kelowna mom is looking for two good samaritans who helped her when she was in a pinch on Monday.

Kate Budau told the Capital News she was blocking traffic in the Glenmore Elementary School drop-off area for at least an hour Monday morning after a tire on her black Ford Explorer popped.

Unable to change it to her spare on her own, a Glenmore Elementary School dad driving a white Volkswagen hatchback (she thinks) stopped to help her out. Once he had everything set up for the switch, the man realized he didn’t have a tire iron and was unable to finish the job.

“He felt horrible and apologized,” explained Budau.

Just as Budau’s two children started getting fussy in the backseat, a two-year-old and a 10-month-old, another dad showed up, with a tire iron, and helped her finish the job. Budau said he was driving a grey Jeep and had what sounded like a European accent.

“I offered to pay both for their time but they both passed on the offer and said they were happy to help,” Budau continued.

“I wish I could have given both a coffee or something because they took time out of their day to stop and help me. It would be great if I can figure out their names and give them a Starbucks or Tim Horton’s card to get them some coffees for a couple of days,” she added.

Now, she’s hoping the community can help her connect with the two dads.

“My kids started screaming and running toward the playground and it was chaotic so I didn’t get their names,” she said.

Despite the hectic Monday, Budau said the experience is a reminder of how helpful and compassionate people in Kelowna are.

“Kelowna sometimes gets a bad rap, and there are way more kind people than there are not. Especially during COVID-19, neither of those guys made me uncomfortable, they kept their distance,” said Budau.

“I have lived here for seven years and I came from the Fraser Valley where people were not as willing to be helpful for a stranger,” said the mother-of-two.

Budau is hoping to get in touch with the two men who helped her. If you are one of the Glenmore Elementary School dads who helped a woman change her tire at Glenmore Elementary on Monday morning, email katebudau@gmail.com.

Kelowna