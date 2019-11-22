Taken during Kelowna’s Pride festivities in summer 2018. (file photo)

Kelowna nominated as a “chill getaway” by LGBTQ+ travel guide

It’s the only Canadian city on the “chill” category

GayCities has put together the best places of 2019 for LGBTQ+ friendly travel and a familiar community has made it on the list.

Kelowna is on the “Chill Getaway” category.

Kelowna Pride co-president Blake Edwards said it’s exciting to be on the list.

“I think it’s fantastic. It’s showcasing that our community is very accepting and it’s definitely changed, especially in the last 10 years where we’ve come and where we are now,” Edwards said.

He said being on the list recognizes the work Kelowna Pride has done in making the city more diverse in terms of activities and events that are LGBTQ+ friendly.

“(Being on the list) highlights that our community is also good for international LGBTQ+, that they can come here, chill out and be safe.”

Edwards said it’s fun, but it could also be good exposure for the city.

“I think it puts us on the map. Especially locally, we know we’re chill: we have beaches and wine, but what more do we have? It just shows a different audience that we’re a gay city and that we are LGBTQ+ friendly.”

