Kelowna paying pretty price for poutine

Craving some curds in Kelowna? Well, it will cost you.
In a new study from Canada Casino, the Central Okanagan city was named the sixth most expensive location in Canada to buy poutine, at an average price of $12.82.
The researched was conducted using Uber Eats to analyze the top five restaurants that serve poutine in some of the most populated cities across the country.
All three of the most expensive locations are in Quebec, which includes Longueuil in the first spot at $15.85, followed by Quebec City and Gatineau.
The only other B.C. city in the top ten is Burnaby, averaging $11.99.
Conversely, Richmond is the best spot in Canada to find cheap poutine, costing the average fries and cheese connoisseur just $8.42, while maintaining an average rating of 4.62/5 per dish across the city.
@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.