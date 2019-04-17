Kelowna RCMP cuff residents for a good cause

The annual Cops for Kids Jail & Bail funds were raised in honour of The Cops For Kids Charitable Foundation.

The Kelowna RCMP were locking up citizens of Kelowna today for a good cause.

They didn’t throw away the key though. After being apprehended, the detainee (a volunteer) would call their friends and family to post their bail.

The annual Cops for Kids Jail & Bail funds were raised in honour of The Cops For Kids Charitable Foundation. Off-duty RCMP members were cuffing Kelowna’s best and bringing them before Judge Hang’em High, at Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Board member for Cops for Kids, Shawna Lundin, said that being arrested in her office and being put into the back of a cop car was a fun way to raise funds.

“Anytime I can do anything to help give back to the kids and their families,” said Lundin.

Lundin was able to raise $1,200 for the foundation.

“It gets more of your family and friends involved instead of another golf tournament. It makes people ask questions and create awareness.”

The event also allows the RCMP to remind the public of the work they do year round to help local children who need it the most. Cpl. Jesse O‘Donaghey said that they are receiving more requests for financial assistance from families and that they rely on the fundraising events to raise funds.

“Families come to us when there is nowhere else to turn,” said O’Donaghey. “So we’ve got to work even harder to be able to assist these families when they need it most.”

The foundation is a group of RCMP members and friends that are committed to raising funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis within south eastern British Columbia. They work to raise funds throughout the year to support requests for financial assistance from families in the region who may require medical treatment outside their home community, emergency dental treatment, medical equipment, specialized therapies, learning tools and mobility aids.

