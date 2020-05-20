Missy (left), a seven-year-old Chihuahua, and Cala, a three-year-old pit bull cross, were reported stolen over the long weekend. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

Cala and Missy were reported stolen from a residence along the 500-block of Yates Road over the long weekend

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating two allegedly stolen dogs.

A woman reported that her two dogs were stolen from a residence in the 500-block of Yates Road overnight between May 16 and 17.

The dogs are Cala, a 3-year-old female pit bull cross with brown, beige and white fur who weighs around 60 pounds; and Missy, a 7-year-old female Chihuahua with brown fur who weighs around five pounds.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescued Shuswap bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Just Posted

UBC research team looking to talk to new moms

They are gathering information on pregnancy and birth during COVID-19

Revelstoke dental clinics to reopen

For now, the offices will only offer urgent and emergency care

Revelstoke establishes Economic Recovery Task Force

The team will guide the process of recovery from the pandemic

New Revelstoke afterschool care group seeking public support

The non-profit society aims to start operating this fall

Alberta-registered vehicles targeted in Golden during pandemic

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

Snow pack now melted at Summerland survey sites

Measurements in winter and spring were higher than normal levels

Sentencing looms for North Okanagan man guilty of assaulting sex worker

Curtis Sagmoen to return to Vernon courthouse June 17 after being found guilty in February

Okanagan farm continues to offer natural, safe space during pandemic

Arion Therapeutic Farm in Kelowna has helped residents feel calmer during these difficult times

GALLERY: Vernon pair raise their glass and funds for SPCA

In a creative COVID-19 ‘you honk, we drink’ campaign, Vernon women raise $200 for organization

Policy change sparked by death of disabled B.C. woman ‘will save lives’

‘Ariis’s Law’ expands definition of essential visitors in hospital

Visit the Okanagan library without leaving home

Online services expanded as branches remain closed

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Ambrosie also stated a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

Cala and Missy were reported stolen from a residence along the 500-block of Yates Road over the long weekend

Most Read