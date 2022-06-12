Kelowna residents moving in person again to support B.C., Yukon residents with ALS

Over 200 people showed up to move to cure ALS

Pictures of loved ones hung on the back wall of the Island Stage in Kelowna during the 2022 Move to Cure ALS (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Kelowna’s waterfront turned purple on Sunday as over 200 people walked in the Move to Cure ALS fundraiser.

Festivities took place at the Island Stage and marked the start and end of the walking route.

Move to Cure ALS Kelowna Event Coordinator Nancy Arbuckle said they had to shorten the walk this year.

“Typically it’s five kilometres. We’re doing it a little bit short this year, because of course with Kelowna we’ve got that beautiful walkway that’s being added and improved upon. So, they would normally go all the way to the bridge, but today they went to the sails. It’s probably about four kilometres.”

Arbuckle noted they aimed high when setting this year’s fundraising goal.

“Today we have a very hefty goal, $80,000 for today because Kelowna last year with our virtual walk events we actually were the highest grossing walk for last year in B.C. raising over $100,000.”

All funds raised stay in B.C. and Yukon with 60 per cent going to support patient service programs and the remaining 40 per cent to Project Hope for research.

Participants and others passing by the Island Stage were able to take in some live music, enjoy a barbecue lunch, and bid on a few silent auction items.

