The donation bin at 575 Gramiak Road is empty this year. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna’s Candy Cane Lane seeing only 10% of donations compared to years past: Organizer

The collection bin at the centre of the light display is sparse

Light up your holiday season at Candy Cane Lane in exchange for the donation of a perishable food item.

This year the collection bin located at 575 Gramiak Road, at the centre of the light displays, doesn’t contain the bounty that it is typically filled with, said organizer Damjan Madjar.

He said that they have received only about 10 per cent of the donations that they usually do, and he is not sure why.

The tradition of Candy Cane Lane has been a popular event in Kelowna for 12 years, said Madjar.

He said that before COVID, the collection bin would accumulate approximately 10,000 pounds of food.

People looking for a cost-effective holiday activity are invited to drive or walk around Candy Cane Lane in the evening, in exchange for a donation of non-perishable food.

Madjar said that the food and funds donated will be given to the Kelowna women’s shelter, Freedom’s Door men’s shelter and the Salvation Army.

