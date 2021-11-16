KF Aerospace and Okanagan College team up to host information session

Prospective career seekers interested in aerospace can register for free

Career seekers looking to work in aerospace will have the opportunity to join a virtual information session on Nov. 17, as hosted by KF Aerospace and Okanagan College.

Okanagan College already offers a 37-week apprenticeship program for aircraft maintenance engineering. And, with graduates often hired by KF Aerospace immediately, the partnership between the two to host the virtual session this week is no surprise.

“Okanagan College is proud to join KF Aerospace to showcase the work of Aircraft Maintenance Engineer- Structures graduates and the heights this partnership will take students and our community,” Stephen Speers, Dean of Okanagan College Trades and Apprenticeship, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The college’s AME- Structures program will begin again in January, with the studies set to take place at KF Aerospace’s facility in Kelowna.

“Qualified AME-Structures are in high demand here at KF,” said the company’s COO Gregg Evjen.

The information session is slated to start at 6 p.m. and is scheduled to end one hour later on Wednesday evening.

Prospective job seekers are asked to register for free here.

