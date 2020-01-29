Deer found entangled in lights in Kimberly, B.C. - Image- BC Conservation.

Kimberly Conservation Officers free deer tangled in festive lights

Conservation Officers found the mule deer buck entangled in Christmas lights

The recent heavy snowfall and chilly temperatures across the province may have stopped several residents from tidying up their Christmas lights, despite the fact the holiday was over one month ago.

Unfortunately for a Kootenay deer, a string of festive lights turned into a bit of an intertwined debacle.

Recently, BC Conservation Officers in Kimberly found a deer with a string of lights entangled in its antlers.

The deer was safely tranquillized and then freed from its hang-up.

Now, Conservation is sending a message to residents to be careful where they hang their lights, hammocks and other netting to avoid such situations.

If you see an entangled deer please call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 .

READ MORE: Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged veteran impersonator removed from Okanagan Legion Wall of Honour

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP looking to identify fraud suspect

The incident occurred Jan. 9

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to remain closed between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Grizzlies beat Rockets in close game

Andy Siegel Special to the Review It was a packed house high… Continue reading

Runaway rail car reported on same train line as fatal 2019 derailment near Field

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

RCMP to review fatal Field train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Commuting via Vernon: Planned blackouts and snow removal hinder traffic

City of Vernon alerts motorists of planned power outages and work crews

Kimberly Conservation Officers free deer tangled in festive lights

Conservation Officers found the mule deer buck entangled in Christmas lights

Hughes, Virtanen lead streaking Canucks to 5-2 win over Sharks

Vancouver has won 13 of last 16 games

Police question strange colourful packages littering Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for discarding packages

Man pleads guilty to fishing illegally for salmon in Shuswap

Fines handed out for offences which took place in August of 2019

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Sex assault sentencing delayed for Vernon physiotherapist

Stephen Witvoet, who pled guilty to nine counts of sex assault, will be sentenced on March 30

RCMP respond to robbery in downtown Kelowna

This is a fluid situation and will be updated as more information becomes available

Most Read