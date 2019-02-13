King and Spring return to Golden this weekend

The Snow King and Lady Spring return to the Valley this weekend, Saturday, February 16.

Everyone is invited to welcome them into Spirit Square, wearing their most wild and silly attire. This year, all of the “wild and silly creatures” are the theme to show King and Spring, and a number of activities and groups are working hard on different projects all over town. There should be a number of furry creatures bustling around, and a handful of acts to show to King and Spring.

Each year, the community gathers for this one-of-a-kind event that brings out all different types to show off their talents in Spirit Square.

Ending the night, don’t miss out on a great fireworks display.

Dress warmly, and feel free to become a part of the action. One of the most remarkable things about the annual Snow King’s MasqueParade is not knowing where the audience ends and the show begins. Expect all kinds of crazy excitement and talent.

Kicking Horse Culture’s director Bill Usher encourages everyone to wear their onesies out to the MasqueParade this year. Not only do they provide warmth for people of all ages, but people wearing them become part of the wild and silly creatures who are out to greet King and Spring.

“At the MasqueParade, we’re telling a story. We’re telling a bedtime story that we’ve told now for the last 12 years. The bedtime story is the same thing. We’re welcoming Snow King and Lady Spring back to the Valley, and all the sild and silly people come out and welcome them back,” Usher said previously. “We’ve got the beginning of the story, and we’ve got the end of the story, and we’ve got all these things in the middle that change every year. They change because they come from people’s imagination in the community.”

Previous story
Okanagan College’s finance curriculum receives international recognition
Next story
VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

Where are the wolverines? Researchers need your help

Observations are welcome particularly in the Selkirk, Purcell, Monashee and Cariboo range

Decision on fate of Eagle Pass lookout expected end of February

Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Cold weather, fresh snow make for hazardous sledding conditions

Avalanche danger level elevated at and below tree line in North Columbia area

Coquihalla closed southbound near Hope

DriveBC suggests detouring via Highway 1

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

UBC team tackles psychological impact of floods, fires in Okanagan

Researchers from UBCO are undertaking research on the impacts of flooding and fires on people

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Okanagan mayor would support licensing cats

Penticton Mayor Vassilaki said he would also support a bylaw to have local cats licensed

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Highway 97 rock slides have occurred in the past

Serious events in 2008 and 2014 affected Highway 97 north of Summerland

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Most Read