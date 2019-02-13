King and Spring return to Golden this weekend

The Snow King and Lady Spring return to the Valley this weekend, Saturday, February 16.

Everyone is invited to welcome them into Spirit Square, wearing their most wild and silly attire. This year, all of the “wild and silly creatures” are the theme to show King and Spring, and a number of activities and groups are working hard on different projects all over town. There should be a number of furry creatures bustling around, and a handful of acts to show to King and Spring.

Each year, the community gathers for this one-of-a-kind event that brings out all different types to show off their talents in Spirit Square.

Ending the night, don’t miss out on a great fireworks display.

Dress warmly, and feel free to become a part of the action. One of the most remarkable things about the annual Snow King’s MasqueParade is not knowing where the audience ends and the show begins. Expect all kinds of crazy excitement and talent.

Kicking Horse Culture’s director Bill Usher encourages everyone to wear their onesies out to the MasqueParade this year. Not only do they provide warmth for people of all ages, but people wearing them become part of the wild and silly creatures who are out to greet King and Spring.

“At the MasqueParade, we’re telling a story. We’re telling a bedtime story that we’ve told now for the last 12 years. The bedtime story is the same thing. We’re welcoming Snow King and Lady Spring back to the Valley, and all the sild and silly people come out and welcome them back,” Usher said previously. “We’ve got the beginning of the story, and we’ve got the end of the story, and we’ve got all these things in the middle that change every year. They change because they come from people’s imagination in the community.”