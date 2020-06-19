Lake Country RCMP help baby deer through fence

The fawn attempted to squeeze itself through railings, according to the RCMP

A baby deer is safe and sound with its mother, thanks to the Lake Country RCMP.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the detachment received a frantic call about a fawn stuck in a gate at a Lake Country residence earlier in the week of June 15. When two officers arrived, they found the young fawn that tried to squeeze through the rails and couldn’t get out.

Several other deer were hovering in the area.

“Members were able to carefully extract the fawn without causing it damage. They placed it on the grass and it quickly scampered off to its mother appear none the worse for its ordeal,” Noseworthy said.

“It always puts a smile on our faces when we can help our local wildlife, especially a baby.”

READ: RDCO advising residents to be prepared for flooding

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Secwépemc great-grandmother earns Dogwood diploma

Just Posted

City leases land to Revelstoke Search and Rescue

The land will house an equipment storage and training facility

Revelstoke students apprentice and earn high school credits

The students are working on site with Absolute Contracting to earn the required hours

Community Futures survey asks what businesses need to recover

Survey deadline is June 24

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 18

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Columbia Shuswap Environmental Society hosting edible plants webinar

Register online with Okanagan College for the June 24 and 30 courses

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

Lake Country RCMP help baby deer through fence

The fawn attempted to squeeze itself through railings, according to the RCMP

No jail time for North Okanagan man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa

Provincial screening continues for arriving farm workers

Splatsin elders share knowledge of local landmarks to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

Knowledge passed down through generations highlight connection to the land

Secwépemc great-grandmother earns Dogwood diploma

Lorna Thomas graduates at same time as granddaughter

LETTER: Summerland should not be ‘player’ in utility game

Council has been considering solar project for community

Family, friends gather outside B.C. Legislature to grieve Indigenous woman shot by police

Healing gathering held at BC Legislature draws hundreds

Most Read