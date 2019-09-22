Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

Much of the surveying work done during the early settlement of Summerland and other Okanagan Valley locations was done by Frank Herbert Latimer, a civil engineer.
In the early 1900s, Latimer surveyed the townsite which later became Summerland’s core. The first survey post was driven in the land on Henry Street.
Latimer was also responsible for laying out Summerland’s irrigation system and surveying the Kettle Valley Railway through Summerland to the summit of the Coquihalla.
Latimer Street in Summerland and Latimer Street in Penticton are named in his honour.
