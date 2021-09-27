Learn about the 7 snake species living in South Okanagan

Mid-August to mid-September is the birthing season for rattlesnakes, like this small western rattlesnake that had to be moved out of a subdivision. (Government of B.C. photo)

The South Okanagan is home to many different scaley species, and you can learn about some of them at the upcoming Penticton Museum brown bag lecture on Sept. 28.

The latest in the museum’s lecture series will be all about the seven snake species that live in the region as well as tips on snake safety and how to have a respectful coexistence with them.

The lecture takes place at the Penticton Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from noon to 1 p.m.

In addition, learn about recent rattlesnake research and conservation efforts that are occurring in the region.

Chloe Howarth is a master’s student studying western rattlesnake movement and migration ecology at Thompson Rivers University, and is the lead biologist of the snake program and Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre in Osoyoos.

The Brown Bag Lecture Series is an opportunity to spice up your lunch hour with interesting presentations and discussions on a variety of heritage and culture topics.

Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Museum Auditorium (785 Main St). Admission is by donation and the suggested donation is $2 for adults and $1 for children. For more information contact: 250-490-2451 or chandra.wong@penticton.ca.

