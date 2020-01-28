Lecture series celebrates Okanagan art

David Doody presents at Vernon Art Gallery for UBCO Lecture Series

UBCO is getting creative with its latest lecture series.

Vernon residents can learn firsthand about art and creative processes when UBCO professor David Doody presents at the Vernon Public Art Gallery Thursday, Jan. 30. As part of their ongoing program: UBCO Lecture Series, the event runs from 6 – 8 p.m.

The VPAG has partnered with the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies at the University of British Columbia Okanagan to provide an opportunity for the local arts community to experience a university-level lecture and speak to artists directly. During his presentation, Doody will focus on his personal practices and the idea of collaboration. He will share about The Uptown Mural Project, an urban-art initiative he started in the community of Rutland. The goal of this project was the beautification of Rutland and to encourage community involvement.

READ MORE: Uptown Rutland kicks off street art project

“Our UBCO lecture series is an opportunity for members of our community to step up their knowledge and delve deeper into how they explore art. We are pleased to be able to tap into some of the professional expertise available to us through our close proximity to the UBC Okanagan,” said Dauna Kennedy, Vernon Art Gallery executive director.

The UBCO Lecture Series is a great opportunity for the arts community to connect. It creates a welcoming and non-intimating environment for the public to learn and interact with each other and the artists. Its programs like this that support the tight-knit arts community here in Vernon, said Kennedy.

Admission is by donation.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Caetani Centre travelogue sold out

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton woman wins $500,000 lotto prize

Just Posted

Two-month-old Kelowna boy diagnosed with rare heart disorder returns home from treatment

Arel spent two weeks at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after suffering multiple cardiac arrests

Revelstoke City Council proposes borrowing money to fund new arena roof

They applied for a grant but haven’t heard back yet

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

RCMP looking for people of interest in a theft in November

The Revelstoke RCMP are looking for two people of interest in the… Continue reading

Foggy driving conditions near Revelstoke

Rain today

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

Shuswap man given six months jail time for possession of child pornography

Forty-six-year-old will be on National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Museum digs up history for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Get Groovin’ with the Grandkids or flashback to the ’60s with tunes, trivia and costumes

Power outage at Big White

It’s unknown why the power went out Tuesday afternoon

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

Most Read